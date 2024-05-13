“No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski” Announces Initial Celebrity Line-Up

National Geographic has announced the initial line-up for their new series No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski.

What’s Happening:

Premiering early next year, No Taste Like Home has Antoni Porowski bringing along some famous friends to show them the magic of food and its culture around the world.

has Antoni Porowski bringing along some famous friends to show them the magic of food and its culture around the world. Each episode, a celebrity guest will join Porowski who will bring them to their ancestors’ homelands to dive into their food traditions.

The episodes and locations include: Issa Rae in Senegal Florence Pugh in the United Kingdom Henry Golding in Malaysian Borneo James Marsden in Germany Awkwafina in South Korea James Theroux in Italy

The travelogue series will debut in early 2025.

​​

What They’re Saying:

Antoni Porowski: “It’s a beautiful adventure to discover our past through the great connector that is food. I’m honored to go on this journey of self-discovery with new and old friends alongside National Geographic as we learn together about the ways different cultures celebrate food and experience their traditions.”

“It’s a beautiful adventure to discover our past through the great connector that is food. I’m honored to go on this journey of self-discovery with new and old friends alongside National Geographic as we learn together about the ways different cultures celebrate food and experience their traditions.” Tom McDonald, executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content, National Geographic: “With Antoni as our fearless, passionate guide, each guest on the show is able to connect with their past through these really beautiful culinary experiences. When you see Awkwafina, Henry, James, Florence, Issa and Justin on screen, experiencing these powerful journeys, it’s as if you’re right next to them. Nat Geo’s hope is that our viewers get inspired after watching these journeys to discover the diverse culinary traditions of cultures all around us.”

More National Geographic News: