New Documentary “Lost in the Amazon” Coming Soon from National Geographic

Today, National Geographic Documentary Films announced a new film, Lost in the Amazon, directed by Academy Award-winning directing-producing team E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo, The Rescue), and Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker Juan Camilo Cruz (In Her Hands, Messi’s World Cup).
- Double Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and double Emmy Award-winning Jonathan Chinn of Lightbox will produce alongside Emmy Award winner Guillermo Galdos of Pacha Films and Mark Grieco, along with Vasarhelyi and Chin.
- The documentary will tell the incredible true story of the struggle for survival of four Indigenous children in the guerilla-held jungles of Colombia and the daring national effort to rescue them.
- The film will exclusively reveal firsthand accounts from the children detailing their story of survival. Currently in production, the feature documentary Lost in the Amazon will be available exclusively on National Geographic and Disney+/Hulu.
- A release date has not been set for the film.
- With exclusive, unprecedented access to the four Indigenous children, Lesly and Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy and Tien and Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy, Lost in the Amazon will share for the first time the story of how after a terrifying plane crash and the tragic death of their mother, they survived for 40 days in the deep Amazonian rainforest using their Indigenous knowledge of the jungle.
- Through firsthand accounts, the documentary charts the astonishing journey of the siblings, aged from 11 months to 13 years, as they struggle against the elements, unaware of an unprecedented search and rescue collaboration between Indigenous groups and the military to save them.
- The film will also feature the incredible stories of the Indigenous and military teams who joined forces to rescue the children, giving comprehensive access to every major participant to present the definitive record of this remarkable true story.
- The parties involved have also collaborated on a trust to benefit the children.
- The plane crash took place in May of 2023 and transfixed global media, transcending cultural and political divides as a universal testament to the unbreakable bond of family and the triumph of faith and perseverance against impossible odds.
- Lost in the Amazon marks another thrilling project in National Geographic’s long-standing relationship with Vasarhelyi and Chin’s production company, Little Monster Films, and the Chinns’ Lightbox.
- Vasarhelyi and Chin, fresh off their narrative directorial debut “Nyad,” are directing alongside Colombian filmmaker Camilo Cruz.
- The film is executive produced by Anna Barnes for Little Monster Films. Hollman Morris is executive producing on behalf of Señal Colombia. Carolyn Bernstein serves as executive producer for National Geographic Documentary Films.
What they’re saying:
- Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of Documentary Films for National Geographic: “Chai and Jimmy’s virtuosic approach to telling stories about people who push the limits of human potential — Alex Honnold in ‘Free Solo,’ the cave divers in ‘The Rescue’ — will be on full display in Lost in the Amazon. We are delighted that talented Colombian filmmaker Juan Camilo Cruz will be partnering with them along with our friends at Lightbox. This is truly a documentary film dream team. I can’t think of a more thrilling combination of storytelling talent to bring the remarkable journey of these determined and heroic children to the world.”
- Directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin: “Our films have a common theme of the indomitability of the human spirit and its power to move, inspire and remind us all of what we are capable of when differences can be put aside. Lost in the Amazon is the epitome of this message. We’re thrilled to partner once again with our friends at National Geographic Documentary Films and thank them for their unwavering support. We’re honored to be working with Juan Camilo Cruz, from whom we have already learned so much.”
- Director Juan Camilo Cruz: “As a Colombian-born filmmaker, I'm incredibly proud to tell this story, which shines a light on the people who call the Amazon home, and the wealth of wisdom it holds. I hope that this film will make us all think about the real value of the Amazon and the people who live there, as well as showcasing the incredible bravery of these four children, who are truly incredible heroes. I see this story as an example for all of us that it is possible to work together for something bigger than ourselves, something that this world desperately needs.”
- Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn of Lightbox: “The story of Lost in the Amazon is one of courage, strength and the resilience of four extraordinary children. We are incredibly proud to partner with Pacha Films to secure unprecedented access to the children themselves, to tell their own definitive and inspirational story for the first time. Juan Camilo Cruz, Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are the perfect directing trio, and we can’t think of a better home than National Geographic for this project.”