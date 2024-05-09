New Documentary “Lost in the Amazon” Coming Soon from National Geographic

Today, National Geographic Documentary Films announced a new film, Lost in the Amazon, directed by Academy Award-winning directing-producing team E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo, The Rescue), and Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker Juan Camilo Cruz (In Her Hands, Messi’s World Cup).

Double Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and double Emmy Award-winning Jonathan Chinn of Lightbox will produce alongside Emmy Award winner Guillermo Galdos of Pacha Films and Mark Grieco, along with Vasarhelyi and Chin.

The documentary will tell the incredible true story of the struggle for survival of four Indigenous children in the guerilla-held jungles of Colombia and the daring national effort to rescue them.

The film will exclusively reveal firsthand accounts from the children detailing their story of survival. Currently in production, the feature documentary Lost in the Amazon will be available exclusively on National Geographic and Disney+ Hulu

A release date has not been set for the film.

With exclusive, unprecedented access to the four Indigenous children, Lesly and Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy and Tien and Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy, Lost in the Amazon will share for the first time the story of how after a terrifying plane crash and the tragic death of their mother, they survived for 40 days in the deep Amazonian rainforest using their Indigenous knowledge of the jungle.

Through firsthand accounts, the documentary charts the astonishing journey of the siblings, aged from 11 months to 13 years, as they struggle against the elements, unaware of an unprecedented search and rescue collaboration between Indigenous groups and the military to save them.

The film will also feature the incredible stories of the Indigenous and military teams who joined forces to rescue the children, giving comprehensive access to every major participant to present the definitive record of this remarkable true story.

The parties involved have also collaborated on a trust to benefit the children.

The plane crash took place in May of 2023 and transfixed global media, transcending cultural and political divides as a universal testament to the unbreakable bond of family and the triumph of faith and perseverance against impossible odds.

Lost in the Amazon marks another thrilling project in National Geographic’s long-standing relationship with Vasarhelyi and Chin’s production company, Little Monster Films, and the Chinns’ Lightbox.

Vasarhelyi and Chin, fresh off their narrative directorial debut "Nyad," are directing alongside Colombian filmmaker Camilo Cruz.

The film is executive produced by Anna Barnes for Little Monster Films. Hollman Morris is executive producing on behalf of Señal Colombia. Carolyn Bernstein serves as executive producer for National Geographic Documentary Films.

