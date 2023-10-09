ESPN Sportscaster Scott Van Pelt to Miss Tonight’s “Monday Night Countdown”

ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt will miss tonight’s Monday Night Countdown due to losing his voice.
What’s Happening:
- Van Pelt shared on X that due to having “zero voice at all,” he will not be hosting Monday Night Countdown or SportsCenter tonight, October 9th, on ESPN.
- Tonight, Monday Night Countdown will be hosted by Joe Buck through the first hour with Michelle Beisner taking over afterwards.
- It all kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.
