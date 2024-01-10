Searchlight Pictures’ “Suncoast” Set for Hulu Debut Next Month

Searchlight Pictures has set their new film Suncoast for a February debut on Hulu ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

According to Deadline Suncoast will premiere at Sundance on January 21st.

will premiere at Sundance on January 21st. After that, the new film from Searchlight Pictures will debut on Hulu on February 9.

Suncoast is inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.

is inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time. Suncoast comes from a screenplay but Laura Chinn, who also directs the film.

comes from a screenplay but Laura Chinn, who also directs the film. The film is produced by Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst.

Suncoast stars: Laura Linney Nico Parker Ella Anderson Daniella Taylor Amarr Ariel Martin Woody Harrelson

stars:

More Disney movie news: