Disney’s “Wish” Breaks $200 Million At Global Box Office

While it may have taken a bit longer than other titles, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest film, Wish has broken $200 million in the global box office.

Deadline reports that “the drop was good at 26% with another set of strong holds including in the Netherlands (+5%), Germany (-12%), Italy (-16%), Japan (-19%), Australia (-27%), France (-28%), Spain (-33%) and the UK (-40%).”

Wish opened at No. 2 in Brazil with $1.7 Million, putting it ahead of Encanto , Illumination’s Migration and Pixar’s Elemental .

, Illumination’s and Pixar’s . The film also took the top spot in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay, coming in ahead of another animated release, Illumination’s Migration.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

