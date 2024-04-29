Hulu’s “Shoresy” Releases Season Three Poster

Shoresy is returning to Hulu with a third season and a new poster.
What’s Happening:
- Shoresy has released the poster for their third season.
- The third season follows Shoresy and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey organizations and their continued work to never lose again.
- Created and starring Jared Keeso, Shoresy’s third season returns to Hulu on June 21st with six all-new episodes.
- Seasons one and two are now streaming on Hulu.
