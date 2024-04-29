Hulu’s “Shoresy” Releases Season Three Poster

Shoresy is returning to Hulu with a third season and a new poster.

What’s Happening:

Shoresy has released the poster for their third season.

has released the poster for their third season. The third season follows Shoresy and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey organizations and their continued work to never lose again.

Created and starring Jared Keeso, Shoresy ’s third season returns to Hulu on June 21st with six all-new episodes.

’s third season returns to Hulu on June 21st with six all-new episodes. Seasons one and two are now streaming on Hulu.

More Hulu News: