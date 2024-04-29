Hulu’s “Shoresy” Releases Season Three Poster

by |
Tags: , ,

Shoresy is returning to Hulu with a third season and a new poster.

What’s Happening:

  • Shoresy has released the poster for their third season.
  • The third season follows Shoresy and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey organizations and their continued work to never lose again.
  • Created and starring Jared Keeso, Shoresy’s third season returns to Hulu on June 21st with six all-new episodes.
  • Seasons one and two are now streaming on Hulu.

More Hulu News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight