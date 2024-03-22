Skywalker Saga Marathon Coming to Theaters on May the 4th

The Skywalker Saga is returning to theaters for a special, one-day-only marathon.

What’s Happening:

  • In honor of Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm revealed that the entirety of the Skywalker Saga is returning to theaters for a special marathon event.
  • To coincide with the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, all films with be shown in theaters in chronological order:
    • The Phantom Menace
    • Attack of the Clones
    • Revenge of the Sith
    • A New Hope
    • The Empire Strikes Back
    • Return of the Jedi
    • The Force Awakens
    • The Last Jedi
    • The Rise of Skywalker
  • Alongside the marathon, an exclusive look at the new Disney+ series The Acolyte will be shown during screenings of The Phantom Menace.
  • The marathon will run on May the 4th.
  • Tickets go on sale March 22nd at 12pm ET, 9am PT.

