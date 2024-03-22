Skywalker Saga Marathon Coming to Theaters on May the 4th

The Skywalker Saga is returning to theaters for a special, one-day-only marathon.

What’s Happening:

In honor of Star Wars

To coincide with the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, all films with be shown in theaters in chronological order:
The Phantom Menace
Attack of the Clones
Revenge of the Sith
A New Hope
The Empire Strikes Back
Return of the Jedi
The Force Awakens
The Last Jedi
The Rise of Skywalker

Alongside the marathon, an exclusive look at the new Disney+ The Acolyte will be shown during screenings of The Phantom Menace.

The marathon will run on May the 4th.

Tickets go on sale March 22nd at 12pm ET, 9am PT.

