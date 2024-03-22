Skywalker Saga Marathon Coming to Theaters on May the 4th

The Skywalker Saga is returning to theaters for a special, one-day-only marathon.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm revealed that the entirety of the Skywalker Saga is returning to theaters for a special marathon event.
- To coincide with the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, all films with be shown in theaters in chronological order:
- The Phantom Menace
- Attack of the Clones
- Revenge of the Sith
- A New Hope
- The Empire Strikes Back
- Return of the Jedi
- The Force Awakens
- The Last Jedi
- The Rise of Skywalker
- Alongside the marathon, an exclusive look at the new Disney+ series The Acolyte will be shown during screenings of The Phantom Menace.
- The marathon will run on May the 4th.
- Tickets go on sale March 22nd at 12pm ET, 9am PT.
