“Game of Thrones” Creators Reveal Details About Shelved Star Wars Project

The Game of Thrones creators are revealing information about their shelved Star Wars project.
What’s Happening:
- David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones, discussed their shelved Star Wars film to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The film was set to be “The First Jedi”, covering how the Jedi Order’s origins came to be. (i.e. the first lightsaber, etc.)
- In the end, Lucasfilm decided against the project, just as they decided to pass on films by Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins.
- However, James Mangold is working on a film for Lucasfilm entitled Dawn of the Jedi, so the concept remains, albeit in a new format.
What They’re Saying:
- “[Lucasfilm] ended up not wanting to do a First Jedi story. We had a very specific story idea in mind, and ultimately they decided they didn’t want to do that. And we totally get it. It’s their company and their IP, but we weren’t the droids they were looking for.” – David Benioff
