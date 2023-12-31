2023 has been quite a year. It had ups, it had downs, it had surprises, and it had some delights. On that note, over the course of the past 12 months, Disney still managed to give us some reasons to smile — so we’ve compiled our list of the Top 10 greatest Disney moments of 2023.

WARNING: This article may contain spoilers for various films, TV shows, etc. released this year.

Top 10 Disney Moments of 2023

“ Once Upon A Studio ” Debuts

In case you couldn’t tell by our Disney Person of the Year pick or numerous articles dissecting the short, we were big fans of “Once Upon a Studio.” So, it should be no surprise that the film’s debut makes our list of top moments. But, which debut, you ask? Well, you can count the one at Annecy, the standing ovation at Destination D23, or its airing on ABC — any will work. And, if for some reason you still haven't seen the short for yourself, then please do yourself a favor and hit the play button above.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Embarks on Its Final Voyage

Last year, Lotico Fendon’s trip aboard the Halcyon made our list — and, in 2023, it’s the ship’s final voyage that has the honor. As our Star Wars Guy Mike Celestino noted upon hearing news of the Galactic Starcruiser’s impending closure, it was both shocking and not shocking at the same time. Regardless, the ambitious project’s last performance (and those leading up to it) were certainly emotional for fans and cast alike. Where will the Starcriuser go from here? Hopefully 2024 will fill us in.

The Fantasmic! Dragon Incident

Okay, counting this as a “top moment” may seem a bit strange — but it’s easily a memorable moment, so we’ll take it. Plus, as we now know, this high-profile incident will have played a role in the return of the beloved Peter Pan segment (if you’re keeping score, this is the second time a fire has led to the rebirth of a Disney Parks classic). Thankfully, no humans were hurt during Murphy’s fiery demise, so we feel okay calling this one of 2023’s most notable moments.

World of Frozen Opens at Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland has often been referred to as “quaint” or “charming.” While that’s true, the insinuation is that it’s also not a very large park — even with a previous expansion that brought three new lands. Now, another new area has arrived in the form of World of Frozen. Not only does the land include two new rides and an interactive show but also features several street performances, meet and greets, tasty food, and more. The result is a great addition to Hong Kong Disneyland. In turn, the grand opening celebration for the land (which included a drone display as well as appearances by Bob Iger, Josh D'Amaro, and Jennifer Lee) made for an outstanding Disney Parks moment.

Flerkittiens Take Over

Marvel’s The Marvels was undoubtedly a box office disappointment — but the film itself had some crowd- pleasing moments to offer. For example, we saw the building of the Young Avengers and the arrival of Beast (and presumably more X-Men) into the MCU. However, our pick here is the Flerkittens scene, which is perfectly scored by the song “Memory” from Cats. Seeing as the film Cats is one of the few movies The Marvels outgrossed, let’s say that this is now the definitive use of that song.

Thrawn Makes His (Eventual) Arrival

Grand Admiral Thrawn has long been a favorite character of hardcore Star Wars fans, but one that more casual fans were unaware of. Although his profile did raise some when he made appearances in animated shows, it wasn’t until Ahsoka that it felt as though he finally got his due. Of course, the Disney+ series sure did make us wait for his blue face to pop up — but, luckily, it proved to be worth it once he did arrive.

Disney Parks Announces $60 Billion Investment Plan

Earlier this year, Disney Experiences (which includes the Disney Parks) revealed its intentions to “supercharge” its investment in the Parks. This includes spending approximately $60 billion over the next 10 years. While this is undoubtedly great news for fans, the results of this investment remain to be seen. In fact, we currently don’t even have a clear picture on what projects will be included in this figure. Alas, patience is a virtue, so we’ll just call this a win while we wait.

Judge Doom Arrives at Oogie Boogie Bash

Since its debut in 2019, the Disneyland Resort’s Oogie Boogie Bash has become one of the hottest tickets around. That’s partially because the event has gained a reputation for introducing unique and elaborate character interactions. For 2023, this included Judge Doom from the oft-overlooked (by Disney, at least) Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Considering that Oogie Boogie tickets were so popular that the first on-sale date had to be scrapped, the parks didn’t really need to add this feature to keep guests flowing in — but we’re sure glad they did.

Adventures by Disney Completes First “Disney Parks Around the World” Trip

When Adventures by Disney announced an Around the World itinerary that would take guests to every Disney Park and cost more than $100,000 per person, reactions were mixed. On the one hand, it sounded like the trip of a lifetime. But, on the other hand, who could possibly afford it? Despite those concerns, the offering sold out quickly — with our own Alex Reif and Benji Breitbart among those lucky enough to snag a spot. As you can probably guess, the trip (while exhausting) proved to be a memorable one. With two such voyages planned for next year, it will be interesting to see what changes are made and whether this pricey once-in-a-lifetime adventure becomes an annual staple going forward.

“ Elemental ” Called a Hit After Slow Start

Following a string of streaming-only debuts and a major flop, headlines were cruel to Elemental upon its initial weekend at the box office. But then something funny happened: it kept making money. In the end, the film was even cited as a hit during Bob Iger’s quarterly earnings call with investors. Sadly, Disney’s Wish hasn’t seen the same magical turnaround, but good on Elemental for proving that a quality film can still win out.