Top 10 Disney Moments of 2022

D2022 has been quite a year. It had ups, it had downs, it had surprises, and it had some delights. On that note, over the course of the past 12 months, Disney still managed to give us some reasons to smile — so we’ve compiled our list of the Top 10 greatest Disney moments of 2022.

WARNING: This article may contain spoilers for various films, TV shows, etc. released this year.

The Iger/Chapek Sunday Switch

By far the most surprising thing to happen in the world of Disney this year was the abrupt firing of Disney CEO Bob Chapek and the immediate return of former CEO Bob Iger… all on a sleepy Sunday evening. Disney fans who were not too pleased with Chapek’s style and decisions immediately celebrated the return of Iger, who is currently set to remain as CEO for a couple of years. During his second stint as CEO, Iger will restructure some of the corporate changes Chapek made, as well as mentor potential successors. Of course, fans are also hoping for a rollback of such Parks policies as reservations, Genie+, and more — but there’s not yet word on whether any such dreams could come to fruition.

Nighttime Spectaculars Return to Disneyland

After being closed for over a year, it took the Disneyland Resort a little longer to return to normal than Walt Disney World did. One year after reopening, April 22nd, 2022 finally saw the return of nighttime spectaculars like the Main Street Electrical Parade, World of Color and the Disneyland Forever 60th anniversary fireworks show. Not to be left out, Walt Disney World brought back an updated Fantasmic! to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November, adding a whole new segment to the middle of the show. All of these spectacles were warmily welcomed back by fans for whom the Parks expecerience just wasn’t the same without them.

Avatar: The Way of Water is Finally Released

For years, we’ve all been making jokes about how long it had been taking for the highly anticipated sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar to reach theater screens. Those jokes can finally come to an end now that Avatar: The Way of Water has been released in theaters. Boasting a strong story and stunning visuals, the long awaited sequel has already made over $1 billion in the global box office after just over two weeks in theaters. Unfortunately, there are fears that the film won’t reach the heights it needs to in order to turn a profit, but it’s still early in its run. In any case, perhaps we’ll be able to start the jokes up again if it takes a while for Avatar 3, 4, and 5 to see the light of day…

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Brings Marvel to Walt Disney World

Almost five years after the Universe of Energy closed at EPCOT, its long anticipated replacement, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, opened. This opening marked a number of firsts, including EPCOT’s first roller coaster, as well as the first Marvel attraction to open at Walt Disney World… even if they couldn’t exactly use that word. While the Guardians had called the Disneyland Resort home since 2017, things are a little more complicated at Walt Disney World, thanks to the pre-existing agreement between Universal and Marvel. Cosmic Rewind brings a whole new kind of ride to EPCOT and has been immensely popular since opening in May!

Obi-Wan and Vader Have an Epic Rematch

One of the most highly anticipated Disney+ series of the year was Obi-Wan Kenobi, which follows the Jedi 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. The final episode brought perhaps the most iconic element: an epic showdown between master and former apprentice, leading to an emotional scene with a partly unmasked Vader. In addition to the showdown, a more tender side of the galaxy was shown as Obi-Wan nurtured a relationship with a young Princess Leia, brilliantly played by Vivien Lyra Blair. Although the reaction to this series felt fairly mixed overall, these shining moments definitely made the show worth watching in our opinion.

The Illuminati Make MCU Fan Dreams Come True (Sort Of)

Marvel fans were not to be left out this year either, as they also got an epic showdown featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In an alternate universe, our Stephen Strange and a slew of cameo characters face off against the brutal attacks of Wanda Maximoff. This included the long hoped for appearance of Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier in the MCU, as well as heavily fan-casted John Krasinski playing Reed Richards. Plus, Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter looked as though she’s stepped out the What If? universe, seeing Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel was a treat, and who would have ever predicted that Anson Mount would not only return as Blackbolt (following the failed ABC series Inhumans) but would also give us one of the most horrifying frames in the MCU to-date?

Disneyland Paris Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary with New Drone Show

Disneyland Paris began its 30th anniversary celebration in March with the launch of multiple new shows, followed in July by the grand opening of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. But the most awe-inspiring of all is the new “Disney D-Light” nighttime spectacular, marking the first use of drones inside a Disney theme park. During the day, guests can celebrate with the energetic and original show, “Dream… and Shine Brighter!” which nearly made this list in its own right.

Disney Wish Sets Sail

Disney’s newest and biggest cruise ship yet (for now), the Disney Wish set off on its slightly delayed maiden voyage from Port Canaveral in June. This absolutely stunning cruise ship features thematic details everywhere you look from all corners of the Disney universe. Dine with Ant-Man and the Wasp, see Broadway-style production of The Little Mermaid, ride the “first-ever Disney attraction at sea,” and so much more. P.S., check out our Disney Wish tag for top-to-bottom coverage of the new ship.

Lotico Boards the Halcyon

We’ll admit it, this is a bit of a self-indulgent pick, but it does tie into a brand-new experience at Walt Disney World. The first of its kind hotel experience, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opened on March 1st, allowing guests to literally live a Star Wars story for multiple nights. To tie in with the opening, we here at Laughing Place introduced readers and viewers to our own original Star Wars character – an antiquarian named Lotico Fendan (created and played by Mike Celestino) – with the intent of following him on a Galactic Starcruiser adventure. You can follow Lotico’s adventures in our five part series, “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story.”

Disney Fans Return to the D23 Expo

After a 3 year break, the D23 Expo returned to the Anaheim Convention Center in September bringing with it the usual festivities, cosplay aplenty, and announcements for new projects from all corners of the Disney universe. Highlights this year included the announcement of the Disney100 celebration, teases of new and returning additions to Disney Parks, and plenty of celebrity appearances at the various studio panels. But, while all of those announcements, panels, and previews were fun, the best part of the experience was once again having the chance to join together and celebrate the company we all love.

