Video: “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” Comes to a Thrilling Conclusion in Part 5

Our five-part web series “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” concludes today with its epilogue, which sees original character Lotico Fendan (played by yours truly) return to his home planet of Stewjon to do some tinkering in his workshop. Then his travels take him out into the Stewjonian wilderness where he encounters a stranger (Stanley Livingston of My Three Sons and How the West Was Won fame) who may or may not prove himself trustworthy.

Watch "Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story" (FINALE):

Previously, on “Antiquities – A Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Story”: You can read Lotico Fendan’s backstory in this 5,000-word short story I wrote about his youth spent serving as an apprentice at the Imperial Museum on Coruscant. Then watch the following four videos to catch up on the other four parts of the web series.

Watch “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” (Part 1):

Watch “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” (Part 2):

Watch “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” (Part 3):

Watch “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” (Part 4):

Part 5 of “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” was shot in suburban Santa Ana, California, while Parts 2 through 4 were shot documentary-style on location in the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser immersive resort experience at Walt Disney World in central Florida. Part 1 was shot in scenic Rocky Peak Park, the same Southern California location that served as the planet Tython in The Mandalorian’s second-season episode “The Tragedy” (directed by Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett executive producer Robert Rodriguez).

Special thanks to Tori Lyon, Christian Brennan, Jovee Peñaloza, and Robert Garren.