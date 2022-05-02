Video: Lotico Fendan Undergoes a Transformation in Part 4 of “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story”

Just in time for Star Wars Day, Laughing Place continues its web series inspired by Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

In “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” Part 4, our original character Lotico Fendan finds himself questioning his own beliefs after witnessing the impossible. Plus, Lotico gets involved in a thrilling heist-like mission involving Twi’lek superstar Gaya and the legendary singing stones of Ryloth, and the traveler’s second evening aboard the Halcyon comes to an unforgettable climax.

Watch (Part 4) Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story:

Previously on “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story,” Lotico Fendan made a long-sought-after discovery on the planet Tython that sent him on a journey back to Batuu, where he once apprenticed under the famed Ithorian antiquarian Dok-Ondar.

Watch Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story (Part 1):

In the second part of the story, Lotico meets the crew and other passengers aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, which is headed to Batuu in commemoration of the ship’s 275th anniversary.

Watch (Part 2) Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story:

In “Antiquities” Part 3, Lotico finally makes it to Black Spire Outpost only to find disappointment in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. Then, he’s recruited by the Resistance for a series of daring missions.

Watch (Part 3) Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story:

If you’d like to learn more about Lotico Fendan’s backstory, you can also read the short story I wrote back in March, which takes place during the character’s youth working in the Imperial Museum on Coruscant.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is now open at Walt Disney World. For additional information on the immersive experience, be sure to visit the official Galactic Starcruiser website.