Video: Lotico Fendan Arrives On Batuu in Part 3 of “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story”

Laughing Place’s five-part webseries “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” continues today with Part 3, in which my original Star Wars character Lotico Fendan arrives on the Outer Rim planet of Batuu via the Halcyon’s transport shuttle.

His quest takes him to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities shop in Black Spire Outpost, then to Ohnaka Transport Solutions and a hidden Resistance base in the Batuu wilderness, and lastly back up to the famed starcruiser where a potentially life-changing moment awaits him.

Watch Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story (Part 3):

Previously on “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story”: Watch the two embedded videos below to get caught up on Lotico Fendan’s adventures aboard the Halcyon starcruiser. In Part 1, Lotico makes a discovery on the Deep Core planet of Tython– something he and his mentor Dok-Ondar had been searching for for both their lives. In Part 2, Lotico arrives at the Chandrila Star Line terminal and departs for Batuu aboard the Halcyon, where he encounters a cast of interesting characters.

Watch Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story (Part 1):

Watch Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story (Part 2):

If you’re interested in learning more about Lotico Fendan’s in-universe backstory, you can also read the 5,000-word short story I wrote about his time working in the Imperial Museum as a studious youth on the city-planet of Coruscant. This story also sets up some key elements of Lotico’s personality and even some intriguing plot points that may come into play in future installments.

“Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” will continue on the evening of Saturday, April 30th via Laughing Place’s regular “Disney Trivia Live!” live-stream on YouTube.