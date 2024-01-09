“Ahsoka” Season 2 Being Worked On By Dave Filoni

Amidst The Mandalorian & Grogu announcement, Lucasfilm is ready to visit Ahsoka yet again.

What’s Happening:

  • Lucasfilm has revealed that Dave Filoni is currently working on season two of Ahsoka.
  • The Disney+ original series, which ended its initial run this past October, was well-received by critics and fans alike.
  • Season 2 of Ahsoka will join the just announced The Mandalorian & Grogu film as part of Lucasfilm’s upcoming Star Wars line-up.

