20th Television’s “The Spiderwick Chronicles” Releases Trailer

The Spiderwick Chronicles are finally being opened, thanks to the release of the show’s trailer.
What’s Happening:
- Originally meant for Disney+, The Spiderwick Chronicles is now being released on The Roku Channel.
- The eight-episode series, produced by 20th Television, follows a group of siblings as they realize magical creatures are real and that an ogre is out for vengeance.
- The show stars Christian Slater, Joy Bryant, and more.
- All eight episodes of the series will be released on The Roku Channel on April 19th.
