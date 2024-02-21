20th Television’s “The Spiderwick Chronicles” Releases Trailer

The Spiderwick Chronicles are finally being opened, thanks to the release of the show’s trailer.

Originally meant for Disney+ The Spiderwick Chronicles is now being released on The Roku Channel.

is now being released on The Roku Channel. The eight-episode series, produced by 20th Television, follows a group of siblings as they realize magical creatures are real and that an ogre is out for vengeance.

The show stars Christian Slater, Joy Bryant, and more.

All eight episodes of the series will be released on The Roku Channel on April 19th.

