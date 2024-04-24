“Wolverine #50” Marks A Momentous Occasion For the Character

by |
Tags: , ,

Wolverine #50 is set to end the Sabretooth War in explosive fashion.

What’s Happening:

  • The 50th issue of writer Benjamin Percy’s acclaimed run of Wolverine is set to not only end Percy’s series, but also the Sabretooth War
  • Adding to the landmark nature of the issue, Wolverine as a character is celebrating his 50th anniversary this year.

  • Multiple art pieces have been shared from the upcoming issue.

  • The issue will be on sale May 29th.

What They’re Saying:

  • Writer Benjamin Percy: “Fifty issues of Wolverine is a hell of a lot to be thankful for. But the math gets hairier when I do some accounting. I've actually been writing Logan — in the audio drama, in X-Force and Wolverine and all the crossovers and spin-off events — for seven years, twenty episodes, and a hundred thirty-ish issues. That’s a whole lot of SNIKT. That’s a big part of my life and career, and I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience. I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to serve as the custodian of a character who is so important to me. Thanks, bubs, for joining the mayhem.”

More Marvel News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight