“Wolverine #50” Marks A Momentous Occasion For the Character

Wolverine #50 is set to end the Sabretooth War in explosive fashion.
What’s Happening:
- The 50th issue of writer Benjamin Percy’s acclaimed run of Wolverine is set to not only end Percy’s series, but also the Sabretooth War
- Adding to the landmark nature of the issue, Wolverine as a character is celebrating his 50th anniversary this year.
- Multiple art pieces have been shared from the upcoming issue.
- The issue will be on sale May 29th.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Benjamin Percy: “Fifty issues of Wolverine is a hell of a lot to be thankful for. But the math gets hairier when I do some accounting. I've actually been writing Logan — in the audio drama, in X-Force and Wolverine and all the crossovers and spin-off events — for seven years, twenty episodes, and a hundred thirty-ish issues. That’s a whole lot of SNIKT. That’s a big part of my life and career, and I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience. I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to serve as the custodian of a character who is so important to me. Thanks, bubs, for joining the mayhem.”
More Marvel News:
- Viz Manga Adds Marvel Comics to Their Digital Subscription Service
- Trailblazing Comic Creator Trina Robbins Passes Away at 85
- TV Recap: Magneto, Rogue and Gambit Head to Genosha in Latest Episode of "X-Men '97" on Disney+
- Learn About Mystique and Destiny's Eternal Love Story In "X-Men: The Wedding Special" Next Month
- Dive Into Darkness With Marvel Comics’ “Venomverse Reborn” This June