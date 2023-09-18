New Light-Up Indiana Jones Figure Available From Funko

Guests can bring some of the fun of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom home with a new figure from Funko that also lights up!

What’s Happening:

Debuting earlier today, fans can get their hands on an ancient relic without the stress that our favorite archaeologist has to go through with a new light-up figure from Funko.

This exclusive figure features Indiana Jones (in Funko form) retrieving the Sankara Stones, as seen in the classic film, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Dr. Jones is on a mission to prevent historical treasures from falling into the wrong hands. Help this legendary archaeologist recover the Sankara Stones by joining this Funko exclusive, Light Up Special Effects Pop! Deluxe Indiana Jones on his next expedition. This valuable relic doesn’t belong in a museum—it belongs in your Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom collection! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.85-inches tall.

Fans who would like to add this new figure to their collection can check out the official Funko website.

For More Indiana Jones: