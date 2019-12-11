Disney+ Gift Subscription Cards Now Available Digitally

Following the launch of Disney+, many fans have been interested in sharing the streaming service with friends and family. Now Disney is introducing digital Disney+ Gift Subscription Cards so fans can easily share a year of Disney magic with others.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

Sharing the magic of Disney+ Disney+ Gift Subscription Cards

Subscription cards make it possible to gift a 1-year subscription to anyone on your gift list for $69.99.

Guests can purchase gift subscriptions by visiting: subscriptioncard.disneyplus.com

The Fine Print:

Valid for new Disney+ subscribers only

The offer is only available in the U.S.

Disney+ Subscription Cards cannot be used to purchase the Disney bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu)

be used to purchase the Disney bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu) Gift Subscription Cards do not include a 7-day free trial.

Beyond Disney+:

Fans looking for more than just Disney+ will want to consider the Disney bundle that will allow them to enjoy three great streaming services for one excellent price.

Enjoy the best of sports, television, and Disney with the Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu subscription bundle

ICYMI: