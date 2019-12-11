Disney+ Gift Subscription Cards Now Available Digitally

Following the launch of Disney+, many fans have been interested in sharing the streaming service with friends and family. Now Disney is introducing digital Disney+ Gift Subscription Cards so fans can easily share a year of Disney magic with others.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- Sharing the magic of Disney+ just got easier! Disney+ Gift Subscription Cards are now available digitally.
- Subscription cards make it possible to gift a 1-year subscription to anyone on your gift list for $69.99.
- Guests can purchase gift subscriptions by visiting: subscriptioncard.disneyplus.com.
The Fine Print:
- Valid for new Disney+ subscribers only
- The offer is only available in the U.S.
- Disney+ Subscription Cards cannot be used to purchase the Disney bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu)
- Gift Subscription Cards do not include a 7-day free trial.
Beyond Disney+:
- Fans looking for more than just Disney+ will want to consider the Disney bundle that will allow them to enjoy three great streaming services for one excellent price.
- Enjoy the best of sports, television, and Disney with the Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu subscription bundle.
ICYMI:
- Last month, Disney introduced Disney+ Subscription Cards. Guests can find physical gift cards available for purchase in U.S. Disney Stores and select Disneyland and Walt Disney World stores.
- Just this week, Google released a list of trending searches for the past year. “Disney Plus” is the number one trending Google search of 2019 in the United States.