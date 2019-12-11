Disney+ Was the Number 1 Trending Google Search of 2019 in the U.S.

Disney+ launched not even a month ago and still it has made a huge impact in 2019. In fact, “Disney Plus” is the number one trending Google search of 2019 in the United States, according to CNBC.
- Google released its annual analysis of its top trending searches from around the world today announcing that the top trending search of the year was for the new Disney streaming service.
- This doesn’t necessarily mean “Disney Plus” was the most searched term of the year, but rather it experienced the strongest search trend.
- Nearly all of the search traffic for Disney+ was picked up in the month since it launched in the U.S., Canada and Netherlands on November 12.
- Ironically, these search numbers may have seen a boost due to some technical errors the service saw during its launch period.
- “Disney Plus” was not searched as much around the world, which makes sense as it is not yet available in most countries.
- The service became available in Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico and while it was the ninth most searched term in New Zealand, it didn’t crack the top 10 for any other the other countries in which Disney+ is available.
- Disney has announced that it plans to launch the streaming service across western Europe in March, as well as Latin America in October.
- On a related note, Disney movies faired very well in terms of the most searched of the year.
- Avengers: Endgame unsurprisingly took the top spot while four other Disney films placed in the top 10:
- Captain Marvel was second.
- Toy Story 4 was fourth.
- The Lion King was fifth.
- Frozen 2 was seventh.
- Avengers: Endgame also holds the seventh spot on the list of trending search terms.
- Cameron Boyce, the former Descendants star who passed away in July, was second on the list.