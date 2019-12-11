Disney+ Was the Number 1 Trending Google Search of 2019 in the U.S.

by | Dec 11, 2019 12:02 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Disney+ launched not even a month ago and still it has made a huge impact in 2019. In fact, “Disney Plus” is the number one trending Google search of 2019 in the United States, according to CNBC.

  • Google released its annual analysis of its top trending searches from around the world today announcing that the top trending search of the year was for the new Disney streaming service.
  • This doesn’t necessarily mean “Disney Plus” was the most searched term of the year, but rather it experienced the strongest search trend.
  • Nearly all of the search traffic for Disney+ was picked up in the month since it launched in the U.S., Canada and Netherlands on November 12.
  • Ironically, these search numbers may have seen a boost due to some technical errors the service saw during its launch period.
  • “Disney Plus” was not searched as much around the world, which makes sense as it is not yet available in most countries.
  • The service became available in Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico and while it was the ninth most searched term in New Zealand, it didn’t crack the top 10 for any other the other countries in which Disney+ is available.
  • Disney has announced that it plans to launch the streaming service across western Europe in March, as well as Latin America in October.
  • On a related note, Disney movies faired very well in terms of the most searched of the year.
  • Avengers: Endgame unsurprisingly took the top spot while four other Disney films placed in the top 10:
    • Captain Marvel was second.
    • Toy Story 4 was fourth.
    • The Lion King was fifth.
    • Frozen 2 was seventh.
  • Avengers: Endgame also holds the seventh spot on the list of trending search terms.
  • Cameron Boyce, the former Descendants star who passed away in July, was second on the list.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend