Disney+ Adds “Baby Yoda” as a Profile Image Option

The Child also known as “Baby Yoda” has arrived on Disney+! Of course anyone watching The Mandalorian knows the character made its debut at the end of Chapter 1, but now The Child is available as a profile picture.
What’s happening:
- Move over Baby Groot, there’s a new infant in town. This morning, Disney tweeted a fun little video revealing that the new Star Wars character that has fans going nuts is now available as a profile picture.
- Disney+ subscribers can now set their profile image to that of The Child from the live-action series, The Mandalorian.
This is the way. The Child from #TheMandalorian is now available as a profile icon on @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/cmRiyREZIw
— Disney (@Disney) December 12, 2019
More Baby Yoda:
- Ever since those green ears popped up from under a blanket, the adorable alien has stolen the hearts of fans around the world.
ICYMI:
- Share the magic of Disney+ with someone on your gift list. Disney is now offering Disney+ Gift Subscription Cards in both physical and digital formats.
- Just this week, Google released a list of trending searches for the past year. “Disney Plus” is the number one trending Google search of 2019 in the United States.