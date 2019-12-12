Disney+ Adds “Baby Yoda” as a Profile Image Option

The Child also known as “Baby Yoda” has arrived on Disney+! Of course anyone watching The Mandalorian knows the character made its debut at the end of Chapter 1, but now The Child is available as a profile picture.

What’s happening:

Move over Baby Groot, there’s a new infant in town. This morning, Disney tweeted a fun little video revealing that the new Star Wars character that has fans going nuts is now available as a profile picture.

Disney+ The Mandalorian.

This is the way. The Child from #TheMandalorian is now available as a profile icon on @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/cmRiyREZIw — Disney (@Disney) December 12, 2019

More Baby Yoda:

ICYMI:

Share the magic of Disney+ with someone on your gift list. Disney is now offering Disney+ Gift Subscription Cards in both physical digital

Just this week, Google released a list of trending searches for the past year. “ Disney Plus” is the number one trending Google search