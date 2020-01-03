New Merchandise, Returning Culinary Offerings Revealed for Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure

There’s always something special happening at the Disney Parks. It’s almost time to celebrate the Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure park and the Disney Parks Blog has revealed a look at some of the new commemorative merchandise and returning culinary offerings that will be available at this year’s event.

The new collection of commemorative merchandise for Disney California Adventure’s Lunar New Year celebration includes all-new spirit jerseys, bobble-head figures with Chip and Dale, a traditional red envelope set, themed Minnie Mouse ear headbands and more.

Fan-favorite festive marketplaces will be returning to the festival to serve up food and beverage inspired by Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures, including: Longevity Noodle Co. Lucky 8 Lantern Prosperity Bao & Buns Red Dragon Spice Traders



The celebration will also include the return of “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession,” the “Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration” nighttime water show, special Disney character encounters and more.

Guests will enjoy live daily performances by authentic Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese dancers and musicians as well as kid-friendly arts and crafts activities.

Guests are also once again invited to add their wishes to the Lucky Wishing Wall.

The Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure begins January 17 and runs through February 9.

For more information on this event, check out our guide

ICYMI – More Disneyland Resort news:

Disneyland announced via Twitter a new Spirit Jersey color The Little Mermaid called “Ariel’s Grotto Coral.”

called “Ariel’s Grotto Coral.” Disney Parks Blog has shared that a new food stand recently opened

Disney has released their first wave Disney Parks Wishables for 2020, and these cuties celebrate both Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.