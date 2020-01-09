FX Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer for Limited Series “Mrs. America”

FX has announced an April 15 premiere date for their limited series, Mrs. America starring Cate Blanchett, Rose Bryne, and Sarah Paulson. The nine-episode series about the Equal Rights movement in the 70s will debut exclusively on FX and Hulu.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

FX has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, Mrs. America.

The show will air on the network and stream on Hulu starting April 15, 2020.

Synopsis:

“Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly. Through the eyes of the women of that era – both Schlafly and second wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus – the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.”

Mrs. America stars:

Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly

Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem

Sarah Paulson as “Alice” (composite character)

Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm

Elizabeth Banks

Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan

John Slattery as Fred Schlafly

James Marsden as Phil Crane

Creative team:

Mrs. America is written by: Dahvi Waller (Mad Men)

is written by: Executive Produced by: Stacey Sher Dahvi Waller Coco Francini Anna Boden Ryan Fleck Cate Blanchett

Co-Executive Producers: Micah Schraft and James Skotchdopole

Produced by: FX Productions



ICYMI:

Mrs. America is one of several series that will debut on both FX and Hulu as part of an agreement for FX to produce original series for the streamer

is one of several series that will debut on both FX and Hulu as part of an agreement for During Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, FX released a trailer highlighting their exciting new shows and award winning library of content coming to Hulu

Following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets and controlling stake in Hulu, FX announced they would be shutting down their FX+ subscription