FX Library Coming to Hulu March 2020

399 Emmy Nominations

75 Emmy Wins

72 Golden Globe Nominations

17 Golden Globe Wins

So concludes a new trailer that just premiered during the Golden Globes advertising the FX Collection, coming to Hulu this March. As previously announced after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which gave them full control of Hulu, the entire FX library will join Hulu’s ever-growing collection of content in addition to new FX programming created exclusively for the streaming platform.

What’s Happening:

The FX library of original programming will be added to Hulu this March. This includes popular shows like American Horror Story, Archer, Atlanta, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Sons of Anarchy, Justified, Fosse/Verdon and The Shield .

and . FX is also producing original content just for Hulu Devs, Mrs. America, A Teacher and The Old Man , which are featured in this trailer

and , which are featured in New seasons of current shows on FX and FXX will be added to Hulu after their network debut.

