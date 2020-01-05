FX Library Coming to Hulu March 2020

399 Emmy Nominations
75 Emmy Wins
72 Golden Globe Nominations
17 Golden Globe Wins
So concludes a new trailer that just premiered during the Golden Globes advertising the FX Collection, coming to Hulu this March. As previously announced after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which gave them full control of Hulu, the entire FX library will join Hulu’s ever-growing collection of content in addition to new FX programming created exclusively for the streaming platform.
What’s Happening:
- The FX library of original programming will be added to Hulu this March. This includes popular shows like American Horror Story, Archer, Atlanta, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Sons of Anarchy, Justified, Fosse/Verdon and The Shield.
- FX is also producing original content just for Hulu including Devs, Mrs. America, A Teacher and The Old Man, which are featured in this trailer.
- New seasons of current shows on FX and FXX will be added to Hulu after their network debut.
More FX and Hulu Stories:
- Series based on Stephen King’s “Carrie” in the works at FX
- Hulu announces four-part docuseries “Hillary” to debut in March 2020
- Docuseries on Tupac Shakur, LGBTQ rights, the Zodiac Killer and more announced for FX
- FX producing original series for Hulu as networks become a key content driver
- Hulu/FX acquire streaming/broadcast rights to Lionsgate Films for 2020-2021
- High Fidelity series moves from Disney+ to Hulu
- Marvel and Hulu announce deal for Howard the Duck animated series