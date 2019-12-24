Series Based on Stephen King’s “Carrie” in the Works at FX

An old nightmare is making a comeback. Stephen King’s classic novel-turned-film Carrie is being adapted again, this time into a limited series at FX, according to Variety.

The new project it reportedly in the very early stages of development.

King’s 1974 novel was adapted for the big screen in 1976 and then again in 2013.

The most recent film adaptation starred Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore and was directed by Kimberly Pierce and written by Lawrence D. Cohen and Roberto Aguiire-Sacasa.

Carrie has also been adapted into Carrie: The Musical,” which debuted on Broadway in 1988, as well as a TV movie in 2002.

Sissy Spacek earned a best actress nomination and Piper Laurie earned a best supporting actress Academy Award nomination for the 1976 film.

Carrie would join a number of other current King adaptations, including Hulu’s Castle Rock, which recently wrapped its second season and is based on several characters and locations created by King.

