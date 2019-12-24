Series Based on Stephen King’s “Carrie” in the Works at FX

An old nightmare is making a comeback. Stephen King’s classic novel-turned-film Carrie is being adapted again, this time into a limited series at FX, according to Variety.
- The new project it reportedly in the very early stages of development.
- King’s 1974 novel was adapted for the big screen in 1976 and then again in 2013.
- The most recent film adaptation starred Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore and was directed by Kimberly Pierce and written by Lawrence D. Cohen and Roberto Aguiire-Sacasa.
- Carrie has also been adapted into Carrie: The Musical,” which debuted on Broadway in 1988, as well as a TV movie in 2002.
- Sissy Spacek earned a best actress nomination and Piper Laurie earned a best supporting actress Academy Award nomination for the 1976 film.
- Carrie would join a number of other current King adaptations, including Hulu’s Castle Rock, which recently wrapped its second season and is based on several characters and locations created by King.
