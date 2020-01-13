Ty Burrell of “Modern Family” to Narrate “Awesome Planet” at Epcot

Epcot continues to get closer and closer to completing its massive transformation. And while there’s still a lot of work to go, this Friday will mark a big milestone as several new attractions will be opening, including the new Awesome Planet show coming to The Land pavilion. Today, we learned Ty Burrell, of Modern Family fame, will narrate the new show.

Burrell stars as Phil Dunphy in ABC’s long-running comedy series Modern Family .

. Now, he will narrate the new 10-minute film featuring spectacular imagery, in-theater effects and an original musical score from Academy Award-winning composer Steven Price.

More on Awesome Planet:

Awesome Planet, an on-screen exploration of the realm we call home, showcases the spectacular beauty, diversity and dynamic story of our earth with all the grandeur guests have come to expect.

, an on-screen exploration of the realm we call home, showcases the spectacular beauty, diversity and dynamic story of our earth with all the grandeur guests have come to expect. The new films debuting throughout Epcot herald a bold new era for a theme park that is distinctly Disney in its view of the earth, its lands and its people.

We’re aware, of course, that each time we touch Epcot, we are touching the setting for millions of precious family memories. So, we are very careful stewards of this park.

With spectacular nature photography, immersive in-theater effects, and space sequences created by none other than Industrial Light & Magic (which provided the cinematic foundation for the Star Wars franchise), Awesome Planet will stir Epcot guests and deliver an environmental message that will resonate far beyond its final scenes.

will stir Epcot guests and deliver an environmental message that will resonate far beyond its final scenes. Awesome Planet opens Friday, January 17 in The Land pavilion at Epcot.

