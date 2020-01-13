Photos – New Impressions de France Pre-Show Exhibit

Epcot continues to undergo some big changes during its major transformation. Amongst those changes is a brand new exhibit in the pre-show area of the Impressions de France attraction in World Showcase.

Palais du Cinéma, home to Impressions de France

Those additions include a new Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along

Palais du Cinéma will reopen with alternating showings of Impressions de France and the new Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along on Friday, January 17.

Sing-Along on Friday, January 17. We got to take a look at the new gallery in the theater a few days before its official opening: