Photos – New Impressions de France Pre-Show Exhibit

Epcot continues to undergo some big changes during its major transformation. Amongst those changes is a brand new exhibit in the pre-show area of the Impressions de France attraction in World Showcase.
- Palais du Cinéma, home to Impressions de France, closed back in October for work to begin on some new additions.
- Those additions include a new Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along as well as the aforementioned new gallery in the pre-show area of the theater.
- Palais du Cinéma will reopen with alternating showings of Impressions de France and the new Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along on Friday, January 17.
- We got to take a look at the new gallery in the theater a few days before its official opening:
