New Area Music Incorporating Songs From Animated Films Playing in Select World Showcase Pavilions at Epcot

by | Jan 10, 2020 3:41 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Frequent visitors to Epcot at Walt Disney World may have subconsciously (or maybe even just outright) noticed something was a little different as they took a stroll around World Showcase’s promenade as the area background music in some pavilions has incorporated some new tracks.

What’s Happening:

  • As the evolution of Epcot at Walt Disney World continues, some of the changes aren’t just limited to demolishing buildings and constructing new pathways to drastically alter the park, but rather more subliminal using the existing infrastructure.
  • Noticed prominently in the China, France, and Mexico pavilions, the area background music has been changed to also include instrumental (and culturally accurate) versions of songs included in animated features that took place in their respective country.
  • The France pavilion, (though at press time was barely loud enough to be noticed) now incorporates tracks from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Ratatouille, and Beauty and the Beast, while in China, songs from Mulan have been added to the mix. Over in the Mexico pavilion, sharp-eared visitors may notice tracks from Coco and The Three Caballeros mixed in to the loop.
  • The new music loop is playing throughout the France pavilion, where Beauty and the Beast and Ratatouille attractions are getting ready to open soon as the milestone transformation of Epcot continues.
  • Over in Mexico and China, the new music seems to only be playing on speakers lining the World Showcase promenade, and not deeper into the pavilions themselves.
  • At this time, the new music was only noticed in the France, China, and Mexico pavilions, though with a new nighttime show that is heavily influenced by the different cultures and musical stylings in various Disney features (HarmonioUS) on the way, as well as new attractions further on the horizon such as one based on Mary Poppins, we can almost be sure that this new background music style may be incorporated into the rest of World Showcase at some point in the future.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend