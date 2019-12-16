Photo Update – Construction at Epcot

Back in August, we learned a slew of details about the transformation of Epcot, including new neighborhoods, new attractions, a new festival center and much more. Today, we took a look around the park to see how the construction is coming along on all of the exciting new things coming to Epcot.
One of the exciting new attractions coming to Epcot is Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. We took a look at the construction going on for that new attraction in the France pavilion from the Disney Skyliner.
ICYMI – More Epcot news:
- This winter, Walt Disney World is celebrating the best of visual, culinary, and performing arts during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts. Disney recently revealed new details about this year’s event including the full lineup for the Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
- Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy have been announced as the new narrators of “Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360” in Epcot’s Canada pavilion.
- Jeremiah recently got to preview the new “Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along” coming to Impressions de France in Epcot. Check out his thoughts on the new attraction.
- Walt Disney World recently made a series of announcements regarding several projects from around the resort, including details on the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction, Space 220 restaurant and more.