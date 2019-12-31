Epcot Nighttime Spectacular HarmonioUS to Debut Spring 2020

So many exciting changes are planned for Walt Disney World in 2020, one of them being a new nighttime spectacular at Epcot. HarmonioUS will light up the night sky as it celebrates music around the world with a bit of Disney flair and D23 has revealed an opening date for the new show.

What’s happening:

D23 has announced HarmonioUS

Prior to this date, Disney had announced that the current show Epcot Forever would be around for a limited time and would be replaced by HarmonioUS sometime in 2020.

More Epcot Excitement in 2020:

In addition to the debut of HarmonioUS, Epcot is gearing up for an exciting year with brand new experiences starting in January.

The park will feature three new theater shows opening on January 17 throughout Future World and World Showcase: Awesome Planet Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360 Beauty and the Beast Sing-along

Later in the year, guests will be able to shrink down to the size of a rat and join Remy on a mad dash through Gusteau’s on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Over in Future World, guests can journey to outer space without even leaving the ground when they visit the Space 220 Restaurant

Disney 2020:

Of course there’s so much to look forward to in 2020 beyond just Epcot! The Laughing Place staff voted on what they’re most excited for from the Disney company in the upcoming year. Take a look:

ICYMI: