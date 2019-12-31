Epcot Nighttime Spectacular HarmonioUS to Debut Spring 2020

So many exciting changes are planned for Walt Disney World in 2020, one of them being a new nighttime spectacular at Epcot. HarmonioUS will light up the night sky as it celebrates music around the world with a bit of Disney flair and D23 has revealed an opening date for the new show.
What’s happening:
- D23 has announced an opening for Epcot’s new fireworks show, HarmonioUS. The nighttime spectacular taking place at World Showcase Lagoon will open in spring 2020.
- Prior to this date, Disney had announced that the current show Epcot Forever would be around for a limited time and would be replaced by HarmonioUS sometime in 2020.
More Epcot Excitement in 2020:
- In addition to the debut of HarmonioUS, Epcot is gearing up for an exciting year with brand new experiences starting in January.
- The park will feature three new theater shows opening on January 17 throughout Future World and World Showcase:
- Later in the year, guests will be able to shrink down to the size of a rat and join Remy on a mad dash through Gusteau’s on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. The ride will open in summer 2020.
- Over in Future World, guests can journey to outer space without even leaving the ground when they visit the Space 220 Restaurant. Space 220 will give guests a celestial panorama of a space station with daytime and nighttime views of Earth from “220 miles” up.
Disney 2020:
- Of course there’s so much to look forward to in 2020 beyond just Epcot! The Laughing Place staff voted on what they’re most excited for from the Disney company in the upcoming year. Take a look:
ICYMI:
- Just yesterday, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club shared an early look at their 2020 Gold Member Gift that celebrates “Fantastic Worlds.”