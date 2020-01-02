Photo Update – Bypass Entrance to be Used at Epcot During Construction on Normal Entrance

Construction continues at Epcot as they park continues to undergo a massive transformation. Soon, guests will be directed to a bypass entrance to the park as the main entrance undergoes a transformation of its own.
- The new Epcot entrance bypass was used briefly on New Year’s Eve and will be used again starting on January 6, when walls go up to complete the entrance transformation.
- The photo above shows the right side of the current entrance, which will be walled off as construction begins to mach the left side (shown below) where planters have been installed.
- The new bypass entrance will bring guests into the park by the Seas with Nemo and Friends attraction.
ICYMI – More Epcot news:
- D23 shared an article stating that Epcot’s new nighttime spectacular “Harmonious” would be opening in Spring 2020 but later changed it to simply say 2020.
- In a recent Epcot construction update, we looked at the new character meet and greet locations at the park. Characters once housed in Innoventions West/Epcot Character Spot are finding themselves being relocated (if not altogether kicked out) to other areas of the park in newly constructed meet and greet locations.
- Details for the upcoming 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival were recently announced, including the Garden Rocks Concert Series lineup.
- The new Art of Disney store recently opened at the American Adventure pavilion in Epcot and we took a look around the new location.
- This winter, Walt Disney World is celebrating the best of visual, culinary, and performing arts during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts. Disney recently revealed new details about this year’s event including the full lineup for the Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
