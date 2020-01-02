Photo Update – Bypass Entrance to be Used at Epcot During Construction on Normal Entrance

Construction continues at Epcot as they park continues to undergo a massive transformation. Soon, guests will be directed to a bypass entrance to the park as the main entrance undergoes a transformation of its own.

The new Epcot entrance bypass was used briefly on New Year’s Eve and will be used again starting on January 6, when walls go up to complete the entrance transformation.

The photo above shows the right side of the current entrance, which will be walled off as construction begins to mach the left side (shown below) where planters have been installed.

The new bypass entrance will bring guests into the park by the Seas with Nemo and Friends attraction.

ICYMI – More Epcot news: