Photos – New Art of Disney Store Now Open at Epcot

Earlier this month, Disney announced that the new Art of Disney location at Epcot would be opening on December 16. Well, the day is here and the new store is open. We got to take a look around the new store, located at the American Adventure pavilion in World Showcase.
With the store’s new location being in World Showcase, its operating hours will be 11 AM – park close. For more updates from around Epcot, take a look at our photos of all the construction going on around the park, including a look at the progress on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.
ICYMI – More Epcot news:
- This winter, Walt Disney World is celebrating the best of visual, culinary, and performing arts during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts. Disney recently revealed new details about this year’s event including the full lineup for the Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
- Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy have been announced as the new narrators of “Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360” in Epcot’s Canada pavilion.
- Jeremiah recently got to preview the new “Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along” coming to Impressions de France in Epcot. Check out his thoughts on the new attraction.
- Walt Disney World recently made a series of announcements regarding several projects from around the resort, including details on the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction, Space 220 restaurant and more.