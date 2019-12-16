Photos – New Art of Disney Store Now Open at Epcot

Earlier this month, Disney announced that the new Art of Disney location at Epcot would be opening on December 16. Well, the day is here and the new store is open. We got to take a look around the new store, located at the American Adventure pavilion in World Showcase.

With the store’s new location being in World Showcase, its operating hours will be 11 AM – park close. For more updates from around Epcot, take a look at our photos of all the construction going on around the park, including a look at the progress on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

