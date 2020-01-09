Full Menu Released for Upcoming Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts and Barbecue at Epcot

(Sam?) Eagle-eyed visitors to the Walt Disney World website or the MyDisneyExperience App can start salivating early as they pore over the newly-posted official menu of the soon-to-open Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts and Barbecue at Epcot.
What’s Happening:
- The full menu of the upcoming fast-casual eatery, Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts and Barbecue at Epcot has hit the Walt Disney World website and the MyDisneyExperience App ahead of the restaurants’s opening in the near-future.
- The posted menu of delicious-sounding items is as follows, with additional details where available:
- Entrees
- American Platter
- Choose 3 Meats,1 side, and Garlic Toast
- Memphis Dry-rub Pork Ribs
- Dry-rubbed and Slow-smoked in our Pit served with your choice of side
- Kansas City Smoked Half-Chicken
- Slow-smoked Half-Chicken smothered with our Sweet Barbecue Sauce served with your choice of side
- Barbecue Burger
- 1/3 lb Angus Burger on Garlic Toast topped with Barbecue Pork and Fried Onion Ring served with your choice of side
- Sliced Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich
- Rubbed with our secret Brisket Rub then Slow-smoked and smothered in Spicy Mop Sauce, and placed between Garlic Toast and served with your choice of side
- North Carolina Chopped Smoked Pork Butt Platter
- Chopped Pork Butt and Garlic Toast topped with our North Carolina Vinegar Sauce served with you choice of side
- Power Greens Salad
- Mixed Greens tossed with Fresh Citrus Fruit, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries, and Radishes in a Fresh Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing topped with Chilled Pulled Chicken
- South Carolina Smoked Sausage Sandwich
- Smoked Sausage on Garlic Toast topped with our Tangy Mustard Sauce and Caramelized Onions
- Plant Based
- Barbecue Jackfruit Burger
- Plant-based Burger on Garlic Toast topped with Barbecue Jackfruit served with your choice of Side
- Sides
- Beer-Battered Onion Rings
- Burnt-end Baked Beans
- Creamy Coleslaw
- French Fries
- Garlic Toast
- House-made Pickles
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Kids’ Disney Check Meal
- Barbecue Chicken Leg
- Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Bottled Water. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions
- Chicken Salad
- Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Bottled Water. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions
- Kids’ Meal
- Barbecue Rib
- Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Water
- Cheeseburger
- Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Water
- Dessert
- Banana Pudding
- Fresh Watermelon Cup
- S’mores Brownies
- Beverages
- Assorted Coca-Cola Fountain Beverages
- Berry Punch
- DASANI Bottled Water
- Assorted Hot Beverages
- Freshly Brewed Joffrey’s Coffee (Regular or Decaf), Hot Cocoa, and Twinings of London Hot Tea
- Lowfat Milk
- Beer
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider – Cincinnati, OH
- 16-oz Can – Sweet and refreshing. A favorite since Colonial times
- Bell’s Oberon American Wheat Ale – Comstock, MI
- 16-oz Draft – Wheat Ale, mixing a Spicy Hop character with Mildly Fruity Aromas
- Cigar City Jai Alai IPA – Tampa, FL
- 16 oz Draft – This bigger brother to the Pale Ale employs a significant amount of Hops with high bitterness and Citrus and Floral aromas
- Samuel Adams Boston Lager – Boston, MA
- 16-oz Draft – Golden-colored with Flavors that are Dry, Clean, Crisp, and Refreshing with Subtle Bitterness
- Wine
- Merf Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington
- 250 mL Can – Cabernet Sauvignon with flavors of Blackberry, Toffee, and subtle Spice notes
- Seven Daughters Pinot Noir, California
- 250 mL Can – Light, fresh floral and mineral aromas with refreshing flavors of citrus and green apple, and a clean, fresh lemon zest finish
- Surf Swim Chardonnay, California
- 250 mL Can – Sun Ripe Aromas of Peaches, Ocean Cooled flavors of Pineapple and finishes with a wave of Banana Peels
- Specialty Cocktails
- Tennessee Lemonade
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey with Odwalla Lemonade and Peach
