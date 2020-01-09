Full Menu Released for Upcoming Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts and Barbecue at Epcot

(Sam?) Eagle-eyed visitors to the Walt Disney World website or the MyDisneyExperience App can start salivating early as they pore over the newly-posted official menu of the soon-to-open Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts and Barbecue at Epcot.

What’s Happening:

The full menu of the upcoming fast-casual eatery, Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts and Barbecue

The posted menu of delicious-sounding items is as follows, with additional details where available: Entrees American Platter Choose 3 Meats,1 side, and Garlic Toast Memphis Dry-rub Pork Ribs Dry-rubbed and Slow-smoked in our Pit served with your choice of side Kansas City Smoked Half-Chicken Slow-smoked Half-Chicken smothered with our Sweet Barbecue Sauce served with your choice of side Barbecue Burger 1/3 lb Angus Burger on Garlic Toast topped with Barbecue Pork and Fried Onion Ring served with your choice of side Sliced Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich Rubbed with our secret Brisket Rub then Slow-smoked and smothered in Spicy Mop Sauce, and placed between Garlic Toast and served with your choice of side North Carolina Chopped Smoked Pork Butt Platter Chopped Pork Butt and Garlic Toast topped with our North Carolina Vinegar Sauce served with you choice of side Power Greens Salad Mixed Greens tossed with Fresh Citrus Fruit, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries, and Radishes in a Fresh Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing topped with Chilled Pulled Chicken South Carolina Smoked Sausage Sandwich Smoked Sausage on Garlic Toast topped with our Tangy Mustard Sauce and Caramelized Onions Plant Based Barbecue Jackfruit Burger Plant-based Burger on Garlic Toast topped with Barbecue Jackfruit served with your choice of Side Sides Beer-Battered Onion Rings Burnt-end Baked Beans Creamy Coleslaw French Fries Garlic Toast House-made Pickles Macaroni & Cheese Kids’ Disney Check Meal Barbecue Chicken Leg Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Bottled Water. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions Chicken Salad Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Bottled Water. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions Kids’ Meal Barbecue Rib Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Wate r Cheeseburger Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Water Dessert Banana Pudding Fresh Watermelon Cup S’mores Brownies Beverages Assorted Coca-Cola Fountain Beverages Berry Punch DASANI Bottled Water Assorted Hot Beverages Freshly Brewed Joffrey’s Coffee (Regular or Decaf), Hot Cocoa, and Twinings of London Hot Tea Lowfat Milk Beer Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider – Cincinnati, OH 16-oz Can – Sweet and refreshing. A favorite since Colonial times Bell’s Oberon American Wheat Ale – Comstock, MI 16-oz Draft – Wheat Ale, mixing a Spicy Hop character with Mildly Fruity Aromas Cigar City Jai Alai IPA – Tampa, FL 16 oz Draft – This bigger brother to the Pale Ale employs a significant amount of Hops with high bitterness and Citrus and Floral aromas Samuel Adams Boston Lager – Boston, MA 16-oz Draft – Golden-colored with Flavors that are Dry, Clean, Crisp, and Refreshing with Subtle Bitterness Wine Merf Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington 250 mL Can – Cabernet Sauvignon with flavors of Blackberry, Toffee, and subtle Spice notes Seven Daughters Pinot Noir, California 250 mL Can – Light, fresh floral and mineral aromas with refreshing flavors of citrus and green apple, and a clean, fresh lemon zest finish Surf Swim Chardonnay, California 250 mL Can – Sun Ripe Aromas of Peaches, Ocean Cooled flavors of Pineapple and finishes with a wave of Banana Peels Specialty Cocktails Tennessee Lemonade Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey with Odwalla Lemonade and Peach

