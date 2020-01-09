Full Menu Released for Upcoming Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts and Barbecue at Epcot

by | Jan 9, 2020 4:20 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

(Sam?) Eagle-eyed visitors to the Walt Disney World website or the MyDisneyExperience App can start salivating early as they pore over the newly-posted official menu of the soon-to-open Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts and Barbecue at Epcot.

What’s Happening:

  • The posted menu of delicious-sounding items is as follows, with additional details where available:
    • Entrees
      • American Platter
        • Choose 3 Meats,1 side, and Garlic Toast
      • Memphis Dry-rub Pork Ribs
        • Dry-rubbed and Slow-smoked in our Pit served with your choice of side
      • Kansas City Smoked Half-Chicken
        • Slow-smoked Half-Chicken smothered with our Sweet Barbecue Sauce served with your choice of side
      • Barbecue Burger
        • 1/3 lb Angus Burger on Garlic Toast topped with Barbecue Pork and Fried Onion Ring served with your choice of side
      • Sliced Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich
        • Rubbed with our secret Brisket Rub then Slow-smoked and smothered in Spicy Mop Sauce, and placed between Garlic Toast and served with your choice of side
      • North Carolina Chopped Smoked Pork Butt Platter
        • Chopped Pork Butt and Garlic Toast topped with our North Carolina Vinegar Sauce served with you choice of side
      • Power Greens Salad
        • Mixed Greens tossed with Fresh Citrus Fruit, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries, and Radishes in a Fresh Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing topped with Chilled Pulled Chicken
      • South Carolina Smoked Sausage Sandwich
        • Smoked Sausage on Garlic Toast topped with our Tangy Mustard Sauce and Caramelized Onions
    • Plant Based
      • Barbecue Jackfruit Burger
        • Plant-based Burger on Garlic Toast topped with Barbecue Jackfruit served with your choice of Side
    • Sides
      • Beer-Battered Onion Rings
      • Burnt-end Baked Beans
      • Creamy Coleslaw
      • French Fries
      • Garlic Toast
      • House-made Pickles
      • Macaroni & Cheese
    • Kids’ Disney Check Meal
      • Barbecue Chicken Leg
        • Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Bottled Water. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions
      • Chicken Salad
        • Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Bottled Water. Meets Disney Nutrition Guidelines for Complete Meals without substitutions
    • Kids’ Meal
      • Barbecue Rib
        • Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Water
      • Cheeseburger
        • Served with Coleslaw and Watermelon and a choice of 1% Mickey Milk, Small DASANI Water
    • Dessert
      • Banana Pudding
      • Fresh Watermelon Cup
      • S’mores Brownies
    • Beverages
      • Assorted Coca-Cola Fountain Beverages
      • Berry Punch
      • DASANI Bottled Water
      • Assorted Hot Beverages
        • Freshly Brewed Joffrey’s Coffee (Regular or Decaf), Hot Cocoa, and Twinings of London Hot Tea
      • Lowfat Milk
    • Beer
      • Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider – Cincinnati, OH
        • 16-oz Can – Sweet and refreshing. A favorite since Colonial times
      • Bell’s Oberon American Wheat Ale – Comstock, MI
        • 16-oz Draft – Wheat Ale, mixing a Spicy Hop character with Mildly Fruity Aromas
      • Cigar City Jai Alai IPA – Tampa, FL
        • 16 oz Draft – This bigger brother to the Pale Ale employs a significant amount of Hops with high bitterness and Citrus and Floral aromas
      • Samuel Adams Boston Lager – Boston, MA
        • 16-oz Draft – Golden-colored with Flavors that are Dry, Clean, Crisp, and Refreshing with Subtle Bitterness
    • Wine
      • Merf Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington
        • 250 mL Can – Cabernet Sauvignon with flavors of Blackberry, Toffee, and subtle Spice notes
      • Seven Daughters Pinot Noir, California
        • 250 mL Can – Light, fresh floral and mineral aromas with refreshing flavors of citrus and green apple, and a clean, fresh lemon zest finish
      • Surf Swim Chardonnay, California
        • 250 mL Can – Sun Ripe Aromas of Peaches, Ocean Cooled flavors of Pineapple and finishes with a wave of Banana Peels
    • Specialty Cocktails
      • Tennessee Lemonade
        • Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey with Odwalla Lemonade and Peach

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend