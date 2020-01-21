Floating Platforms Arrive at Epcot for Upcoming Nighttime Spectacular “Harmonious”

Walt Disney World recently celebrate a milestone in the creation and development of the new Epcot nighttime spectacular, Harmonious. The park received the large floating platforms that will house various show elements to bring the magical nightly performance to life.

What’s happening:

2020 is the start of a new decade and a new chapter in the story of Walt Disney World’s Epcot Park. Not only will the park unveil a new attraction shows dining locations Harmonious

Today, the Disney Parks Blog

Harmonious is one of several exciting additions coming to Epcot as part of its multi-year transformation

The Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks Live Entertainment teams are working hard on “Harmonious will take place on World Showcase Lagoon and celebrates the music of the world.

Recently, the park received a delivery of several floating platforms that will house various show elements for its nightly performance.

As seen in the video above, these giant platforms are a large part of the show and mark a major milestone in the development of Harmonious.

The floating set pieces include: Custom-built LED panels Choreographed moving fountains Colorful lights Lasers Pyrotechnics And more



Harmonious is described as a “beautifully crafted nighttime dreamscape of Disney music and images, reimagined by diverse cultural musicians and artists from around the world.”

The show will debut later this year and guests will be able to enjoy the dazzling spectacle and inspiring Disney music that has the power to unite us all.

Guests can catch an early glimpse of concepts for the show at Walt Disney Imagineering Presents the Epcot Experience

Epcot Forever:

Ahead of the debut of Harmonious Epcot Forever

The nightly show celebrates the park’s 37 year history with musical references to some of its earliest shows and attractions including, “We’ve Just Begun to Dream” and “One Little Spark.”