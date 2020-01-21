Justin Long to Host Disney+ Competition Series “Shop Class”

A new competition series, Shop Class is heading the Disney+ this winter and actor Justin Long will serve as the show’s host.

What’s happening:

About Shop Class:

“A new competition series featuring teams of inventive students, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing new contraptions. In each episode a panel of experts will rate their work based on engineering, design, and the final test of the build. In the final episode, one team will be named Shop Class Champs.”

Creative team:

Executive produced by: John Stevens Spike Feresten Justin Long Richard Rawlings Ruth Amsel Charles Steenveld

The series is produced by: Hangar 56



