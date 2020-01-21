Justin Long to Host Disney+ Competition Series “Shop Class”

A new competition series, Shop Class is heading the Disney+ this winter and actor Justin Long will serve as the show’s host.
What’s happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter is writing that actor Justin Long has been selected to host Disney+’s new competition show, Shop Class.
- Long will also serve as an executive producer of the new series which is slated to debut on February 28.
- Shop Class will feature teams of students competing against each other to be crowned Shop Class Champs.
- The show was among the first wave of original series announced for Disney+ last spring along with:
About Shop Class:
- “A new competition series featuring teams of inventive students, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing new contraptions. In each episode a panel of experts will rate their work based on engineering, design, and the final test of the build. In the final episode, one team will be named Shop Class Champs.”
Creative team:
- Executive produced by:
- John Stevens
- Spike Feresten
- Justin Long
- Richard Rawlings
- Ruth Amsel
- Charles Steenveld
- The series is produced by:
- Hangar 56
- Disney+ has renewed The World According to Jeff Goldblum for a second season.
- Disney fans in Western Europe will be able to start using Disney+ a week earlier than expected when the service launches on it’s new date of March 24.
- Late last year, Disney+ announced a new game show was in development for young Star Wars fans, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. The series will be hosted by actor Ahmed Best who fans will recognize as the voice of Jar Jar Binks