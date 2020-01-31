New Pirates of the Caribbean Tommy Bahama Shirt Hits the Shelves at Disneyland

Now you scurvy scum, do I hear ten? A hen for a ten? How about one hundred and fifty for a Tommy Bahama Pirates of the Caribbean shirt? Strike yer feathers dearie, show em yer floral print.

A fashionable new button up shirt has arrived at the Disneyland Resort

Renderings of famous scenes, such as the pirates beckoning the dog for the jail cell key and some of the skeletons from the grottos are emblazoned across the shirts. Even the iconic skull and crossbones that kicks off the high-seas adventure with “Dead Men Tell No Tales” gets some representation on the shirt.

Tommy Bahama is known for quality casual cabana style shirts, and this one is no exception. That said, some folks may think it may take some buried treasure to buy the shirt with the $150.00 price tag.

This shirt was found at the Pieces of Eight shop in New Orleans Square near the exit to Pirates of The Caribbean, and as of press time was not seen anywhere else in the park.

There are a few other Disney Tommy Bahama shirts available on ShopDisney, so it could be speculated that this Pirates of the Caribbean themed shirt could be the sign of an expanded presence with park-exclusive designs.

