Disney+ Series “Loki” Reportedly Adds Gugu Mbatha-Raw To Its Cast

by | Feb 11, 2020 6:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Just after her turn in the AppleTV show, The Morning Show, Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been signed to appear on another streaming service’s series, Disney+’s Loki, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who may best be known to our readers as Plumette in 2017’s Beauty and the Beast or Mrs. Murry in A Wrinkle in Time, as well as Hannah Shoenfeld on AppleTV’s The Morning Show and the voice of Seladon in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, has reportedly been signed on to portray a character on the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki.
  • Details are scarce at this time, but her role is possibly set to be a prominent character, perhaps even the female lead. Marvel has no comment at this time, but the addition of Mbatha-Raw is one of a few confirmations of cast coming to the show, after Tom Hiddleston in the titular role, and the inclusion of Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino.
  • The series will follow the alternate version of Loki seen in Avengers: Endgame who escaped with the Tesseract. Aside from Endgame, Loki was last seen being killed by Thanos in the MCU’s normal timeline in Avengers: Infinity War. The new series, which is set to debut in Spring 2021, will also be connected to the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness,
  • Disney+ is set to debut three Marvel based series as the first wave of Marvel based originals coming to the streaming service, Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Footage from all three upcoming shows was teased during a 30 second trailer during the recent Super Bowl, with an announcement shortly after that WandaVision’s release date was moved to earlier than expected with the series debuting later this year.

