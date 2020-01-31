Owen Wilson Reportedly Cast in Marvel’s Upcoming “Loki” Series for Disney+

Wow! It looks like Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Loki series headed to Disney+, according to Comicbook.com.

Wilson, who stars at the voice of Lightning McQueen in Disney-Pixar’s Cars franchise, is reportedly set to play a major role in the upcoming series.

There has been no word yet on what character Wilson might be playing and Disney has not commented on the casting.

This will be Wilson’s first time working with Marvel Studios.

Aside from his role in Cars, Wilson is known for other comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers and The Royal Tenenbaums.

More on Loki:

Loki was announced for Disney+ during Marvel’s Phase 4 lineup announcement

The series will follow the alternate version of Loki seen in Avengers: Endgame who escaped with the Tesseract.

The series will star Tom Hiddleston, who will return to the role of the titular villain.

Aside from Endgame, Loki was last seen being killed by Thanos in the MCU's normal timeline in Avengers: Infinity War.

The new series, which is set to debut in Spring 2021, will also be connected to the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will also be released that Spring.

