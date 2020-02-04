Marvel’s “WandaVision” Coming to Disney+ this December

During an Earnings Call today, Bob Iger shared that The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere in October. Variety is reporting that the hotly anticipated Marvel Studios series WandaVision will hit Disney+ in December.
What’s Happening:
- WandaVision is a new series from Marvel Studios that will start streaming on Disney+ in December 2020.
- Not much is known about the series, which reunites Wanda Maximov (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) in a sitcom-style world where they switch genres. The cast also includes Kat Dennings reprising her role from the Thor series.
- The first footage debuted during a trailer during the Super Bowl that included two other Marvel Studios shows, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.
