Tigger-Themed Collectible Key Coming to Disney Store, shopDisney on February 29

Disney Store and shopDisney are celebrating Leap Year with a special Tigger-themed collectible key. On February 29, guests shopping at the Disney Store and on shopDisney can receive a free key when they make a $15 or more purchase.

To redeem the offer online, guests will need to enter the code LEAP at checkout.

Please note, this offer is only good on February 29, 2020. Quantities are limited and are available only while supplies last.

Disney has not indicated how many keys will be available at each store, however past releases have been limited to 150 at participating locations.

