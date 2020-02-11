Tigger-Themed Collectible Key Coming to Disney Store, shopDisney on February 29

Disney Store and shopDisney are celebrating Leap Year with a special Tigger-themed collectible key. On February 29, guests shopping at the Disney Store and on shopDisney can receive a free key when they make a $15 or more purchase.
What’s happening:
- This morning shopDisney shared an upcoming promotion on their Twitter. In celebration of Leap Day, both Disney Store and shopDisney will be giving away Tigger-themed collectible keys when guests make a purchase of $15 or more.
- To redeem the offer online, guests will need to enter the code LEAP at checkout.
- Please note, this offer is only good on February 29, 2020. Quantities are limited and are available only while supplies last.
- Disney has not indicated how many keys will be available at each store, however past releases have been limited to 150 at participating locations.
