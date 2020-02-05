Minnie Mouse Valentine’s Day-Themed Reusable Bags Coming to Disney Store February 8th

Valentine’s Day is just days away and the Disney store is celebrating the holiday with an ultra cute Minnie Mouse reusable bag. Starting on February 8, fans can purchase the charming pink totes at Disney stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Love is in the air! Disney store continues to celebrate the love this year with its first-ever Valentine’s Day-themed reusable bags.

The pink-in-color bags, featuring Minnie Mouse are a perfect addition to gift to loved ones or add to your own collection.

The bags will be available to purchase in the U.S. and Canada on February 8, in stores only. Each bag sells for $1.25 US / $1.50 CAN.

The big question is what should you put in the bag? Here are some shopDisney | Disney store gifts that we love. (Please note, the Minnie Mouse reusable bags are not available for purchase on shopDisney)

