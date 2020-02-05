Minnie Mouse Valentine’s Day-Themed Reusable Bags Coming to Disney Store February 8th

Valentine’s Day is just days away and the Disney store is celebrating the holiday with an ultra cute Minnie Mouse reusable bag. Starting on February 8, fans can purchase the charming pink totes at Disney stores in the U.S. and Canada.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- Love is in the air! Disney store continues to celebrate the love this year with its first-ever Valentine’s Day-themed reusable bags.
- The pink-in-color bags, featuring Minnie Mouse are a perfect addition to gift to loved ones or add to your own collection.
- The bags will be available to purchase in the U.S. and Canada on February 8, in stores only. Each bag sells for $1.25 US / $1.50 CAN.
Get there early!:
- Also on February 8, Disney Stores nationwide will be giving away a “Positively Minnie” Key to the first 150 guests who make a purchase of $15.00 or more!
Time to shop:
- The big question is what should you put in the bag? Here are some shopDisney | Disney store gifts that we love. (Please note, the Minnie Mouse reusable bags are not available for purchase on shopDisney)
Valentine’s Day Gift Guides and Ideas:
- Still trying to figure out what to do for Valentine’s Day? Check out these Disney-themed gift and date ideas: