Ahhhh! Valentine’s Day is nearly here and no matter how many times you see it on the calendar, it still manages to sneak up on you, right? Even with the date looming, you can still pull together a sweet Disney-inspired evening for you and your special someone that only requires faith, trust, and pixie dust…and a little imagination.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Dinner and a movie
We’re keeping it simple this year. While this is hardly an original idea, you can turn a normal date night into a themed night that presents lots of opportunities. A few years ago Alex put together a great list of romantic Disney movies for every type of couple. We decided to take it one step further. Find the type that best describes you, then create a menu around that film! We’ve compiled a few suggestions for what might fit best with each film. Have fun!
Cinderella – Cinderella’s Royal Table
The ultimate rags to riches story and for a woman who was truly deserving of a better life. Since we all know how this one ends, serve up a dinner inspired from Cinderella’s Royal Table:
- Charcuterie Plate
- Pan-seared Chicken
- Braised Pork Shank
- Vegetable Couscous
- Lady Teralyn’s Citrus Chiffon Cake
- Lemon Sorbet
Watch the original animated classic or the live-action remake on Disney+!
Beauty and the Beast – French
True beauty is what’s on the inside, and as Belle sees past his gruff exterior, the Beast reveals himself for who he truly is, a prince. This story is set in France so of course we suggest:
- Croque Monsieur (essentially ham and cheese)
- French Toast
- Coq au vin
- Croissants
- Apple galette
- The Grey stuff
- French vanilla ice cream
Watch the original animated classic or the live-action remake on Disney+!
Enchanted – American
Things in NYC look very different from Andalasia as the sweet Giselle quickly learns. Embrace the city life and enjoy some New York classics such as:
- Deli sandwiches
- Hot dogs
- Pretzels
- Bagels
- Pizza
- Cheesecake
Lady and the Tramp – Italian
Lady and Tramp may be from opposite sides of the track, but when it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. Treat your other half to a delightful Italian menu that can include:
Or check out these recipes from Alex’s Dinner and Movie article to celebrate the Blu-ray release.
Watch the original animated classic or the live-action remake on Disney+!
The Happiest Millionaire – Whatever you want, you’re a millionaire!
A couple prepares to become empty nesters and must redefine their relationship in the next chapter of their marriage.
What would you eat if money were no object? These at least sound fancy:
- Baked Brie in Puff Pastry
- Parmesan risotto with roasted shrimp
- Filet Mignon
- Lobster
- Lamb Chops or Duck Breast
- Chocolate Souffle
- Champagne
The Love Bug – Vegan/Vegetarian
The main characters in this story found love thanks to car that behaves of its own free will…sorta. The Love Bug takes place in San Francisco so our suggestion for dinner is something trendy:
- Tomato soup and pita chips
- Cauliflower Buffalo Wings
- Tofu Pad Thai
- Asparagus and shiitake tacos
- Stir fry
- Sorbet or one of these 28 delicious options
- Fresh fruit
Watch this fun live-action romp on Disney+!
The Finest Hours – Seafood
A man leaves his love ashore when he sets out on a daring rescue mission with the Coast Guard, but not before asking her to marry him. With a coastal setting why not dine on a some seafood:
- Clam Chowder
- Fried calamari
- Oyster crackers
- Scallops
- Sushi
- Salmon
- Swedish Fish
Watch the historical, dramatic, and thrilling adventure on Disney+!
Wall•E – Slow Cooker/Instant Pot
Wall•E is a robot from Earth while Eve lives in outer space. When Eve’s mission takes her to Earth, Wall•E becomes smitten and follows her home. Let the “robots” cook you dinner this Valentine’s Day! Make your favorite slow cooker recipe such as:
- Chili
- Stew/Soup (bonus points if you serve bread from your bread maker)
- Thai Red Curry Beef
- Carnitas
- Orange Chicken
- Roast/Ribs
Watch the beloved Pixar film now on Disney+!
ICYMI:
- Make your celebration even cheesier by turning your home into your very own “Magic Kingdom.” Cue up a few Disney soundtracks, watch your favorite parades, and hit up shopDisney for souvenirs!
- Celebrating after Valentine’s Day and still giftless? Check out these cute items that are perfect for the holiday even if it is belated: