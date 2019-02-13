Date Idea: Dinner and a Movie with a Disney Twist

Ahhhh! Valentine’s Day is nearly here and no matter how many times you see it on the calendar, it still manages to sneak up on you, right? Even with the date looming, you can still pull together a sweet Disney-inspired evening for you and your special someone that only requires faith, trust, and pixie dust…and a little imagination.

Dinner and a movie

We’re keeping it simple this year. While this is hardly an original idea, you can turn a normal date night into a themed night that presents lots of opportunities. A few years ago Alex put together a great list of romantic Disney movies for every type of couple. We decided to take it one step further. Find the type that best describes you, then create a menu around that film! We’ve compiled a few suggestions for what might fit best with each film. Have fun!

Cinderella – Cinderella’s Royal Table

The ultimate rags to riches story and for a woman who was truly deserving of a better life. Since we all know how this one ends, serve up a dinner inspired from Cinderella’s Royal Table:

Charcuterie Plate

Pan-seared Chicken

Braised Pork Shank

Vegetable Couscous

Lady Teralyn’s Citrus Chiffon Cake

Lemon Sorbet Watch the original animated classic or the live-action remake on Disney+!

Beauty and the Beast – French

True beauty is what’s on the inside, and as Belle sees past his gruff exterior, the Beast reveals himself for who he truly is, a prince. This story is set in France so of course we suggest:

Enchanted – American

Things in NYC look very different from Andalasia as the sweet Giselle quickly learns. Embrace the city life and enjoy some New York classics such as:

Deli sandwiches

Hot dogs

Pretzels

Bagels

Pizza

Cheesecake

Lady and the Tramp – Italian

Lady and Tramp may be from opposite sides of the track, but when it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. Treat your other half to a delightful Italian menu that can include:

Antipasto

Italian Wedding Soup

Spaghetti and meatballs (or your favorite pasta dish)

Tiramisu

Cannoli

Chianti

Or check out these recipes from Alex’s Dinner and Movie article to celebrate the Blu-ray release.

Watch the original animated classic or the live-action remake on Disney+!

The Happiest Millionaire – Whatever you want, you’re a millionaire!

A couple prepares to become empty nesters and must redefine their relationship in the next chapter of their marriage.

What would you eat if money were no object? These at least sound fancy:

The Love Bug – Vegan/Vegetarian

The main characters in this story found love thanks to car that behaves of its own free will…sorta. The Love Bug takes place in San Francisco so our suggestion for dinner is something trendy:

The Finest Hours – Seafood

A man leaves his love ashore when he sets out on a daring rescue mission with the Coast Guard, but not before asking her to marry him. With a coastal setting why not dine on a some seafood:

Wall•E – Slow Cooker/Instant Pot

Wall•E is a robot from Earth while Eve lives in outer space. When Eve’s mission takes her to Earth, Wall•E becomes smitten and follows her home. Let the “robots” cook you dinner this Valentine’s Day! Make your favorite slow cooker recipe such as:

