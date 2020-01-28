Star Wars Valentine’s Day Gift Guide For Every Fan

by | Jan 28, 2020 3:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

February is right around the corner, and we all know what that means…Valentine’s Day! As the season of love approaches, families, couples, and friends will be putting together gift lists for their nearest and dearest. Today, StarWars.com lent a helping hand with their guide to Valentine’s Day gifts for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Below is a list of great Star Wars presents for superfan in your life. From collectible coins and plush Porgs, crystalized characters and awesome attire, you can truly wow your sweetie with these thoughtful gifts!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Star Wars for the Kids

LEGO

Give them what the really want, a chance to build their own Star Wars toys and then create hours of exciting adventures. We’ve never met a LEGO set we didn’t like and we’re willing to bet the little ones (and big ones too) would agree.

1 of 4

Build-A-Bear

“Build one porg or even a whole bunch. With mix-and-match sound chips and an array of outfits from Supreme Leader Kylo Ren to Rey, your youngling can stage a full Skywalker saga reenactment with this Ahch-To flock.”

Candy and Sweets

Be the hero of V-Day at school when you show up with ring pops, gummy bands, and chocolate. Having a party instead? These tasty treats make great favors too!

1 of 3

Around the House and Collectibles

Kotobukiya

The may not be as iconic as R2-D2 and C-3PO yet, but D-O and BB-8 are a pair we won't soon forget. This detailed statue features the little droid dudes sharing a moment and whatever they’re discussing, BB-8 seems to approve!

Bitty Boomers

The “Imperial March” never sounded so intimidating! Bitty Boomers are wireless Bluetooth speakers that are ultra-portable Don't be fooled though, what they lack in size they make up for with mind-blowing sound. Tiny size. Huge Sound. Sync 2 speakers together for extra boom!

Swarovski

You’ve never seen your favorite characters looking so elegant. Made of gorgeous Swarovski crystal the Princess Leia and Yoda figurines are a wonderful and stunning addition to any collection.

1 of 4

New Zealand Mint

Star Wars fans with high quality collections will love these impressive Star Wars figures, foils, and coins from New Zealand Mint.

1 of 4

Garmin

Harness the power of the Force with Star Wars-themed watches from Garmin. These timepieces feature elements reminiscent of characters from the Original and Sequel Trilogies.

1 of 3

The Child – 2020 Wall Calendar

“The Child” is the Star Wars character we all didn’t know we wanted. And now he can be with you. On your wall. Every single day of the year.

Lovepop

Ask them to “Be-be mine” with a pop-up BB-8 card, Master Yoda as a lightsaber shooting cupid, or even Darth Vader with adorable cartoony heart eyes. The best way to say “I love you…” “I know” is with Lovepop!

Out of this World Attire

Hanna Anderson

The little ones will feel comfy and cozy in these galactic collections form Hanna Anderson.

1 of 2

Tee Turtle

MeUndies

Star Wars loungewear isn’t just for kids. Enjoy a movie marathon in these ultra comfortable pants and onesies featuring galactic theming from MeUndies.

1 of 2

Fifth Sun

Share your love this Valentine’s Day with cartoon style Star Wars fun. Whether you’re a die hard nerd or just love can’t get enough of every character, Fifth Sun’s attire is for you!

1 of 4

For the Well Read Fan

Out of Print

For the partner who loves to read – Out of Print’s Star Wars collections are inspired by the vintage READ posters by the American Library Association inspiring kids to read during the 80s and 90s!

1 of 4

Star Wars Books

You’re never too old or too young to enjoy a good Star Wars book! These titles are some of the newer selections written for fans of all ages.

1 of 3

For even more Star Wars gift ideas, visit StarWars.com.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend