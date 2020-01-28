Star Wars Valentine’s Day Gift Guide For Every Fan

February is right around the corner, and we all know what that means…Valentine’s Day! As the season of love approaches, families, couples, and friends will be putting together gift lists for their nearest and dearest. Today, StarWars.com lent a helping hand with their guide to Valentine’s Day gifts for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Below is a list of great Star Wars presents for superfan in your life. From collectible coins and plush Porgs, crystalized characters and awesome attire, you can truly wow your sweetie with these thoughtful gifts!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Star Wars for the Kids

LEGO

Give them what the really want, a chance to build their own Star Wars toys and then create hours of exciting adventures. We’ve never met a LEGO set we didn’t like and we’re willing to bet the little ones (and big ones too) would agree.

“Build one porg or even a whole bunch. With mix-and-match sound chips and an array of outfits from Supreme Leader Kylo Ren to Rey, your youngling can stage a full Skywalker saga reenactment with this Ahch-To flock.”

Candy and Sweets

Be the hero of V-Day at school when you show up with ring pops, gummy bands, and chocolate. Having a party instead? These tasty treats make great favors too!

Around the House and Collectibles

Kotobukiya

The may not be as iconic as R2-D2 and C-3PO yet, but D-O and BB-8 are a pair we won't soon forget. This detailed statue features the little droid dudes sharing a moment and whatever they’re discussing, BB-8 seems to approve!

Bitty Boomers

The “Imperial March” never sounded so intimidating! Bitty Boomers are wireless Bluetooth speakers that are ultra-portable Don't be fooled though, what they lack in size they make up for with mind-blowing sound. Tiny size. Huge Sound. Sync 2 speakers together for extra boom!

Swarovski

You’ve never seen your favorite characters looking so elegant. Made of gorgeous Swarovski crystal the Princess Leia and Yoda figurines are a wonderful and stunning addition to any collection.

New Zealand Mint

Star Wars fans with high quality collections will love these impressive Star Wars figures, foils, and coins from New Zealand Mint.

Garmin

Harness the power of the Force with Star Wars-themed watches from Garmin. These timepieces feature elements reminiscent of characters from the Original and Sequel Trilogies.

The Child – 2020 Wall Calendar

“The Child” is the Star Wars character we all didn’t know we wanted. And now he can be with you. On your wall. Every single day of the year.

Lovepop

Ask them to “Be-be mine” with a pop-up BB-8 card, Master Yoda as a lightsaber shooting cupid, or even Darth Vader with adorable cartoony heart eyes. The best way to say “I love you…” “I know” is with Lovepop!

Out of this World Attire

Hanna Anderson

The little ones will feel comfy and cozy in these galactic collections form Hanna Anderson.

Tee Turtle

MeUndies

Star Wars loungewear isn’t just for kids. Enjoy a movie marathon in these ultra comfortable pants and onesies featuring galactic theming from MeUndies.

Fifth Sun

Share your love this Valentine’s Day with cartoon style Star Wars fun. Whether you’re a die hard nerd or just love can’t get enough of every character, Fifth Sun’s attire is for you!

For the Well Read Fan

Out of Print

For the partner who loves to read – Out of Print’s Star Wars collections are inspired by the vintage READ posters by the American Library Association inspiring kids to read during the 80s and 90s!

Star Wars Books

You’re never too old or too young to enjoy a good Star Wars book! These titles are some of the newer selections written for fans of all ages.

For even more Star Wars gift ideas, visit StarWars.com.