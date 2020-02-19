New Ratatouille Attraction Collector’s Key Coming to Walt Disney Studios Paris

Guests can soon…unlock…a new souvenir at the Walt Disney Studios Paris, the neighbor park to Disneyland Paris and home of the original Ratatouille attraction, Ratatouille : l’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy. A collector key to the attraction is being released on February 29th.

What’s Happening:

A souvenir collector’s key representing the Walt Disney Studios Paris’ Ratatouille : l’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy is being released later this month.

The key, a copper-ish color, is emblazoned with the Gusteau’s restaurant billboard logo at the end of the key, and one of the rat ride vehicles featured in the attraction as the teeth of the key. The Gusteau’s billboard stands out to guests as it comes to life in the attraction’s queue much like it did to Remy in the film.

The collector key can be found at the Chez Marianne (Souvenirs de Paris) store, a brilliant Art Deco-style boutique, full of ornate memorabilia, vibrant art from beloved Disney•Pixar film Ratatouille –and delectable French sweets and is located in the same area of the park that the Ratatouille attraction is located.

–and delectable French sweets and is located in the same area of the park that the Ratatouille attraction is located. The key is a Limited Edition and limited to only 2014 copies, representing the year that Ratatouille : l’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy opened at the park.

The key will sell for €24.99 ($27.00 (as of press time) and will be limited to 2 copies per person maximum.

The distribution of digital tickets via the Lineberty app will take place on Wednesday, February 26 from 6 p.m. Only those with Lineberty digital tickets will be able to access the sale. The app is available on Google Play and in the App Store.

