Marvel’s “Non-Stop Spider-Man” Comic Series Swings into Stores This June

Everyone’s favorite web head will be starring in a new ongoing series this June from two of the comic book industry’s greatest creators. Writer Joe Kelly and artist Chris Bachalo are teaming up to give readers the most web-slinging action that can possibly be contained in a comic book.

“Non-Stop Spider-Man” will combine the pulse-pounding action Spidey is known for with even more pulse-pounding action.

The new series will provide the comic ride of your life, featuring Spidey’s best villains and his most amazing feats.

Marvel Comics fans can jump right into all this action by picking up “Non-Stop Spider-Man #1” when it swings into their local comic shop this June.

What they’re saying:

Writer Joe Kelly: “[Editor] Nick Lowe has a superpower. He picks up the phone, calls me and says the exact combination of words that make me want to drop everything and dive head first into the Marvel Universe. Last time it was Spider-Man, Deadpool, Ed McGuinness. No brainer, YES. This time it was Spider-Man, Non-Stop, Chris Bachalo. Again, YES… but ‘Non-Stop?’”

