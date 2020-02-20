Marvel’s “Non-Stop Spider-Man” Comic Series Swings into Stores This June

by | Feb 20, 2020 1:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Everyone’s favorite web head will be starring in a new ongoing series this June from two of the comic book industry’s greatest creators. Writer Joe Kelly and artist Chris Bachalo are teaming up to give readers the most web-slinging action that can possibly be contained in a comic book.

  • “Non-Stop Spider-Man” will combine the pulse-pounding action Spidey is known for with even more pulse-pounding action.
  • The new series will provide the comic ride of your life, featuring Spidey’s best villains and his most amazing feats.
  • Marvel Comics fans can jump right into all this action by picking up “Non-Stop Spider-Man #1” when it swings into their local comic shop this June.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Joe Kelly: “[Editor] Nick Lowe has a superpower. He picks up the phone, calls me and says the exact combination of words that make me want to drop everything and dive head first into the Marvel Universe. Last time it was Spider-Man, Deadpool, Ed McGuinness. No brainer, YES. This time it was Spider-Man, Non-Stop, Chris Bachalo. Again, YES… but ‘Non-Stop?’”
  • Kelly: “Non-Stop Spider-Man is, for me, the best of what Marvel comics can be: relentless action, epic storytelling, mind-melting art, and relevant themes, all grounded by the heart and soul of one of my all-time favorite characters, Spider-Man. Chris and I want to redline your adrenaline and shatter your hearts, giggling the whole time. Please sign your waivers and gather your safety gear of choice before issue one comes out. I truly can't wait for this. Buckle up, Tigers.”

ICYMI – More Marvel news:

  • Carl Lumbly has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
  • There's a brand new Hulk figure coming to GameStop this fall. The unique collectible looks like a version of Hulk that will appear in the upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers.
  • As part of a series of various events hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, later this month they will present a screening of the Marvel film, Black Panther, that will focus of the amazing artistry of the costume design of that particular picture.
 
 
