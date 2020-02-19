“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Casts Carl Lumbly in Marvel Studios Disney+ Series

Carl Lumbly has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Carl Lumbly (ABC’s Alias) has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
- The Disney+ streaming series is currently filming in Atlanta, GA.
- Disney recently announced that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would begin streaming in August 2020.
- Other cast members include:
- Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon
- Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier
- Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter
- Daniel Brühl as Zemo
- It is unclear who Carl Lumby plays, but Deadline suggests that it could be Isaiah Bradley, a black Captain America in a 2003 Marvel Comics series called Truth: Red, White & Black.
More Marvel News:
- “Spider-Man” Director Sam Raimi Reportedly in Talks to Helm “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for Marvel Studios
- Photos/Video: FIDM’s Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design Exhibit Opens in Downtown L.A.
- Marvel’s “WandaVision” Coming to Disney+ this December
- New Avengers Assemble! 5 Characters We Want to See in the MCU
- Marvel Suspends “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Puerto Rico Shoot Due to Earthquake
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now