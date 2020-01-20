New Avengers Assemble! 5 Characters We Want to See in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced dozens of beloved characters over the past 10 plus years, many of which casual Marvel fans had never heard of prior to their debut on the big screen. So you might be wondering, after everything that’s been done since 2008 and everything that went into the creation of Avengers: Endgame, what could possibly be left?

The answer that Marvel and their diehard fans have for you is simple: “a lot.” There are so many great characters left that have not yet made an appearance in the MCU. In fact, there are a handful that a lot of Marvel fans would love to see in Phase 4 and beyond, aside from the obvious like the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and Deadpool. And with the recent news of Christian Bale potentially joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, this seems like as good a time as any to speculate as to which characters we might see in the near future.

So here is a look at five characters we would love to see make their debut in the MCU.

Richard Rider AKA Nova

Can you believe we still have not seen Richard Rider in the MCU? It feels like ages ago when we were introduced to the Nova Corps in Guardians of the Galaxy, and yet we still haven’t seen the most notable character from that group. It seems likely we will eventually see Nova in the future though, especially with the Guardians seemingly headed for a bit of a shakeup. Not to mention, he is a key player in Annihilation, one of Marvel’s biggest story arcs and one we could certainly see on screen in the future.

Simon Williams AKA Wonder Man

Sure, Wonder Man isn’t exactly as necessary or likely to appear in the MCU as Nova, but he would still be a fun addition. He has a lot of history with Captain Marvel and could add an interesting layer to the sequel and any subsequent films after that. He’s also interesting in that he is a hero but he has also fought against the Avengers. Plus, I don’t get into fan-casting all that often, but this is one character I would love to see played by The Rock. There’s even an alternate reality where he’s a famous super-powered actor. Tell me that wouldn’t be perfect.

Robert Reynolds AKA The Sentry

Speaking of heroes with a bit of a dark side, The Sentry is the ultimate example. Robert Reynold has the potential to be the most powerful hero the Earth has to offer but he also contains a very powerful darkness known as “The Void.” All of this makes him a very dynamic character and one that could be used to draw us in before his dark turn to becoming the big bad. Sort of the MCU’s version of Anakin Skywalker only hopefully a little less whiny about sand. He’s also a big part in another great story called Siege that I would love to see come together down the road.

Norrin Radd AKA Silver Surfer

Sure, this wouldn’t be the Silver Surfer’s big-screen debut, but it would be great to see the character done right within this cinematic universe. A lot of Marvel fans have been clamoring for Galactus to be the next big bad. Personally, I think that would be a step back from Thanos with the Infinity Stones but still, if he is going to show up you can bet the Surfer would come along with him. It might also be interesting to see him in his own movie as opposed to just a supporting character in a new Fantastic Four film. Plus, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding Keanu Reeves eventually joining the MCU and I think this would be an awesome role for him.

Jessica Drew AKA Spider-Woman

You didn’t see that coming? Probably not as Spider-Woman is not exactly at the top of everyone’s list when talking about their favorite characters. In fact, even now you might just be thinking of her as a cheap Spider-Man knockoff. Well, you couldn’t be more wrong. Jessica Drew is an awesome character with a dark and complex backstory that involves being brainwashed by Hydra. She’s also a major player in the Secret Invasion storyline, one a lot of people are hoping (and expecting) to see in the MCU sooner rather than later. Sure, her role could be done by another character, but why take her out of it if you don’t have to? Especially since the groundwork has already been laid for a lot of her backstory. On that note, she could be a good way to bring Hydra back in as well.

