Christian Bale Reportedly in Talks with Marvel for Role in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to draw some of the biggest names in Hollywood to its ranks. Marvel is now reportedly in talks with Christian Bale for a role in their upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, according to Variety.
- Obviously, this would not be Bale’s first venture in superhero movies as he previously starred in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy as Bruce Wayne/Batman.
- Bale also earned an Academy Award for best supporting actor in 2011 for his role in The Fighter.
- There has been no word on what character Bale could be playing in the new film, though Variety speculates that he could be the villainous God of Fear, Cul.
- Marvel and Disney declined to comment on the potential casting.
More on Thor: Love and Thunder:
- Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return to play Thor and Valkyrie respectively while Taika Waititi will return to direct.
- Natalie Portman will also be returning to her role of Jane Foster who, as announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Waititi, will become a female Thor.
- Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters November 5, 2021.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- 20th Century Fox’s The New Mutants will make its way to theaters this spring. Just this morning, the studio released the official trailer along with new still images.
- Actor/comedian Taran Killam, of Saturday Night Live fame, is set to make his Marvel Comics debut as a writer when his new title, “Spider-Verse #4,” hits stores later this month.
- Some more changes have been made to the Disney+ library in the U.S. for the month of January. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer has been added while several other titles have been removed.
- The seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be coming to ABC in Summer 2020, and Marvel shared a first look at your favorite agents in the upcoming season.