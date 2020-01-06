Christian Bale Reportedly in Talks with Marvel for Role in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

by | Jan 6, 2020 1:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to draw some of the biggest names in Hollywood to its ranks. Marvel is now reportedly in talks with Christian Bale for a role in their upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, according to Variety.

  • Obviously, this would not be Bale’s first venture in superhero movies as he previously starred in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy as Bruce Wayne/Batman.
  • Bale also earned an Academy Award for best supporting actor in 2011 for his role in The Fighter.
  • There has been no word on what character Bale could be playing in the new film, though Variety speculates that he could be the villainous God of Fear, Cul.
  • Marvel and Disney declined to comment on the potential casting.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder:

  • Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return to play Thor and Valkyrie respectively while Taika Waititi will return to direct.
  • Natalie Portman will also be returning to her role of Jane Foster who, as announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Waititi, will become a female Thor.
  • Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters November 5, 2021.

ICYMI – More Marvel news:

  • 20th Century Fox’s The New Mutants will make its way to theaters this spring. Just this morning, the studio released the official trailer along with new still images.
  • Actor/comedian Taran Killam, of Saturday Night Live fame, is set to make his Marvel Comics debut as a writer when his new title, “Spider-Verse #4,” hits stores later this month.
  • Some more changes have been made to the Disney+ library in the U.S. for the month of January. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer has been added while several other titles have been removed.
  • The seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be coming to ABC in Summer 2020, and Marvel shared a first look at your favorite agents in the upcoming season.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend