Christian Bale Reportedly in Talks with Marvel for Role in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to draw some of the biggest names in Hollywood to its ranks. Marvel is now reportedly in talks with Christian Bale for a role in their upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, according to Variety.

Obviously, this would not be Bale’s first venture in superhero movies as he previously starred in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

trilogy as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Bale also earned an Academy Award for best supporting actor in 2011 for his role in The Fighter .

. There has been no word on what character Bale could be playing in the new film, though Variety speculates that he could be the villainous God of Fear, Cul.

Marvel and Disney declined to comment on the potential casting.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder:

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return to play Thor and Valkyrie respectively while Taika Waititi will return to direct.

Natalie Portman will also be returning to her role of Jane Foster who, as announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters November 5, 2021.

