Get a First Look at Season 7 of Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

The end of an era is coming in the world of Marvel. The seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be coming to ABC in Summer 2020, and Marvel has a first look at your favorite agents in the upcoming season.
- Agents Johnson, Shaw, LMD Coulson and Director Mackenzie are seen in the image above in their 1930s-appropriate clothes.
- A sneak peek, which debuted at the D32 Expo in August, started off in the 1930s with the Chronicoms, using their advanced tech, trying to assimilate on Earth with the aid of existing human faces.
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return for the seventh and final season Summer 2020.
- In the wake of his comments against blockbuster films featuring characters with super powers, even filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s daughter decided to weigh in on the discussion—in a creative way.
- The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) accidentally listed Wakanda as a free-trade partner, despite the fact that it is not an actual country.
- This spring, Marvel Comics will introduce an incredible limited run collection, Marvel Snapshots. This comic run will feature eight standalone double issues focusing on one character across Marvel’s 80-year history. The first issue will highlight the story of Sub-Mariner.
- A new Iron Man is coming to Marvel Comics in 2020. Marvel announced they are launching a new comic series, Iron Man 2020 featuring Arno Stark who will become the titular character.