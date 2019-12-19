U.S. Department of Agriculture Accidentally Lists Wakanda as Trade Partner

Looks like the cost of Vibranium will be fluctuating a bit. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) accidentally listed Wakanda as a free-trade partner, despite the fact that it is not an actual country, according to the BBC.
- Wakanda is of course the fictional home of Marvel’s Black Panther and the setting of the hit 2018 film of the same name.
- A USDA spokesperson said the addition of the fictional country was an accident during a staff test.
- The department’s online tariff tracker listed goods traded between the U.S. and Wakanda, including ducks, donkeys and dairy cows.
- The fictional location was removed from the list shortly after the mistake was realized by media outlets.
- The listing was spotted by Francis Tseng, who said he was “very confused,” and that he “thought [he] misremembered the country from the movie and got it confused with something else."
- After Wakanda was removed from the list, a USDA spokesperson said it was initially added as a test file for staff and was never supposed to be public.
