U.S. Department of Agriculture Accidentally Lists Wakanda as Trade Partner

Looks like the cost of Vibranium will be fluctuating a bit. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) accidentally listed Wakanda as a free-trade partner, despite the fact that it is not an actual country, according to the BBC.

Wakanda is of course the fictional home of Marvel’s Black Panther and the setting of the hit 2018 film of the same name.

A USDA spokesperson said the addition of the fictional country was an accident during a staff test.

The department’s online tariff tracker listed goods traded between the U.S. and Wakanda, including ducks, donkeys and dairy cows.

The fictional location was removed from the list shortly after the mistake was realized by media outlets.

The listing was spotted by Francis Tseng, who said he was “very confused,” and that he “thought [he] misremembered the country from the movie and got it confused with something else."

After Wakanda was removed from the list, a USDA spokesperson said it was initially added as a test file for staff and was never supposed to be public.

