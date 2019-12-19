U.S. Department of Agriculture Accidentally Lists Wakanda as Trade Partner

by | Dec 19, 2019 10:52 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Looks like the cost of Vibranium will be fluctuating a bit. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) accidentally listed Wakanda as a free-trade partner, despite the fact that it is not an actual country, according to the BBC.

  • Wakanda is of course the fictional home of Marvel’s Black Panther and the setting of the hit 2018 film of the same name.
  • A USDA spokesperson said the addition of the fictional country was an accident during a staff test.
  • The department’s online tariff tracker listed goods traded between the U.S. and Wakanda, including ducks, donkeys and dairy cows.
  • The fictional location was removed from the list shortly after the mistake was realized by media outlets.
  • The listing was spotted by Francis Tseng, who said he was “very confused,” and that he “thought [he] misremembered the country from the movie and got it confused with something else."
  • After Wakanda was removed from the list, a USDA spokesperson said it was initially added as a test file for staff and was never supposed to be public.

ICYMI More Marvel news:

  • This spring Marvel Comics will introduce an incredible limited run collection, Marvel Snapshots. This comic run will feature eight standalone double issues focusing on one character across Marvel’s 80-year history. The first issue will highlight the story of Sub-Mariner.
  • A new Iron Man is coming to Marvel Comics in 2020. This week, Marvel announced they are launching a new comic series, Iron Man 2020 featuring Arno Stark who will become the titular character.
  • Some major changes are going on at Marvel. Marvel Television has been shut down and folded into Marvel Studios.
  • This March, Marvel’s brightest heroes will defend their very right to save the world in “Outlawed,” an event one-shot that will kick off one of 2020’s biggest events.
 
 
