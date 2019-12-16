Marvel to Celebrate 80-Year History With Limited Run Comic Series “Marvel Snapshots”

This spring Marvel Comics will introduce an incredible limited run collection, Marvel Snapshots. This comic run will feature eight standalone double issues focusing on one character across Marvel’s 80-year history. The first issue will highlight the story of Sub-Mariner.

This March, prepare to see the greatest moments of Marvel’s 80-year history told like never before!

In Marvel Snapshots , industry legend Kurt Busiek will bring together incredible creative teams for eight standalone, double sized issues showcasing Marvel’s most beloved characters from the golden age to today.

Like 1994's critically acclaimed Marvels series, Marvel Snapshots will be tales told through the eyes of ordinary people, offering unique insights on the legendary mythos of the Marvel Universe.

Marvels Snapshots also reunites Busiek with renowned Marvels co-creator Alex Ross who will be providing the series with his iconic painted covers.

Sub-Mariner: Marvels Snapshot #1:

It all begins with Sub-Mariner: Marvels Snapshot #1 when best-selling novelist and Emmy Award-winning TV writer Alan Brennert ( L.A. Law, Twilight Zone ) and superstar artist Jerry Ordway ( All-Star Squadron, Crisis on Infinite Earths ) unite to tell an unforgettable story about Marvel’s original antihero: Prince Namor!

Set circa World War II, things kick off with an action-packed tale featuring: Namor Betty Dean The All-Winners Squad

This dramatic, unexpected and revealing tour through the Marvel Universe crafted by a cornucopia of amazing creators begins this March! Don’t miss this celebration of Marvel’s legacy that’s sure to be an instant favorite for True Believers old and new!

Be on the lookout for upcoming announcements revealing which of your favorite characters will star in this landmark series and the incredible talent who will tell their exceptional tales…

